Free music samples: download loops, hits and multis from SampleRadar

Welcome to SampleRadar, the hub page for MusicRadar's regular giveaway of pro-quality, royalty-free samples. Here you can find links to all of our entries, which feature collections of loops, hits and multisamples in a wide range of genres. And the great news is that you won't have to pay a penny to download any of them.

The samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

All the samples originally appeared on either a Computer Music or Future Music magazine cover disc. Check out their latest issues for many more, but first, scroll through the links below (ordered alphabetically), choose your genre and get downloading!

The sounds of the city are so familiar that you probably barely notice them, but they can be a great source of atmosphere for your music.

With field recorder in hand, we've been out and about in parks, under bridges, in shopping centres and on street corners. The result is the urban spaces sample pack, which includes both raw and heavily processed sounds.

69,713 free sample downloads (A to Z)

214 free 8-bit bonanza samples

502 free '80s samples

235 free '80s heat samples

378 free 808 drum samples

105 free 808 weight samples

A

331 free '90s ambient samples

360 free abstract samples

266 free acoustic guitar samples

345 free Afrobeat samples

363 free alarm and siren samples

195 free ambient allsort samples

382 free ambient samples

440 free amped samples

280 free analogue circuit samples

586 free analogue drum and bass samples

261 aquatic adventure samples

404 free Arabian nights samples

462 free atmospheric samples

B

289 free battery-powered samples

136 free B-boy electro samples

504 free Balearic bliss samples

195 free bass boutique samples

392 free bass guitar samples

263 free bassline samples

252 free bendy bassline samples

210 free Berlin beats samples

286 free bespoke breaks samples

244 free big impact samples

321 free bitcrushed samples

50 free Bomb Squad samples

355 free breakbeat samples

400 free broken beat samples

488 free broken piano samples

C

792 free carnival rave samples

464 free cartoon caper samples

256 free cassette club samples

438 free cheap synth samples

352 free chillout samples

437 free chunky guitar and drum samples

293 free cinematic drama samples

384 free city nights samples

976 free classic synth samples

494 free contact mic madness samples

148 free cosmic soul samples

259 free country crunk samples

475 free crate digger's samples

411 free creative gate samples

1,007 free criminal damage samples

277 free cyborg beats samples

D

295 dance/urban pop samples

212 free dancehall samples

358 free dark dub samples

201 free deep dub samples

204 free dub drums samples

284 free digital lover samples

246 free dirty Dutch house samples

176 free dirty grime samples

280 free distorted drum loop samples

545 free domestic appliance samples

275 free downtempo dreams samples

1,000 free drum samples

200 free drum break samples

328 free drum 'n' bass samples

100 free drum'n'bass atmosphere samples

100 free drum 'n' bass FX samples

130 free drum 'n' bass pad samples

281 free dub samples

250 free dub designer samples

253 free dub percussion samples

342 free dubstep samples

160 free dubstep bonus samples

268 free dusty funk samples

258 free dystopian drone samples

E

721 free electro house samples

220 free electronic pop samples

451 free emo samples

494 free essential drum kit samples

200 free experimental lead samples

100 free experimental samples

252 free explosive samples

193 free extreme bass samples

F

171 free feedback samples

242 free feelgood samples

1,338 free female vocal samples

294 free filthy hippy samples

563 free floor-filling samples

398 free found sound samples

189 free French house samples

376 free funk samples

289 free funk guitar samples

338 free FX samples

395 free FX and sweetener samples

410 free filter fun samples

252 free future rave samples

G

253 free gangster sting samples

269 free glitch kit samples

456 free great outdoors samples

703 free grime samples

272 free guitar and bass samples

216 free guitar drone samples

H

300 free hand control samples

252 free heavy metal drum samples

400 free heavy metal guitar samples

303 free Hi-NRG samples

316 free hip-hop samples

332 free hip-rock samples

196 free horrorscape samples

338 free house samples

253 free household rhythm samples

I

500 free IDM samples

500 free industrial samples

152 free industrial metal samples

459 free instant drum fill samples

246 free italo disco samples

J

326 free jackin' house samples

466 free jazz club samples

626 free jazz groove samples

216 free jazz keys samples

223 free Jen SX1000 samples

K

167 free krautrock samples

L

408 free layering samples

212 free lo-fi punk disco samples

587 free lo-fi samples

166 free lounge samples

500 free loungekore samples

307 free loved-up samples

M

271 free malfunctioning synth samples

350 free minimal house samples

50 free Mistabishi DnB and dubstep

204 free modular madness samples

250 free modular synth samples

483 free movie soundtrack samples

N

502 free noise, hiss and crackle samples

253 free nu Balearic samples

426 free nu-disco samples

O

306 free off the grid samples

318 free old-school rave samples

464 free out there FX samples

P, Q

316 free Parisian-style samples

301 free percussion loops

204 free percussion samples

462 free pop samples

357 free Prodigy-style samples

347 free prog rock samples

225 free pure evil samples

R

254 free Radiosonics samples

496 free random sequence samples

285 free real-world drum samples

286 free real-world FX samples

227 free remix samples

495 free retimed and repitched samples

546 free retro and degraded samples

275 free retro drum machine samples

330 free retro house samples

223 free retro video game samples

449 free reversed samples

586 free rise of the robotsamples

713 free robotic synthpop samples

123 free Roland SH-101 synth samples.

273 free rhythmic inspiration samples

S

264 free sampled funk and soul samples

464 free sci-fi samples

258 free shimmer and sparkle samples

279 free sidechained and gated samples

320 free ska samples

235 free songwriter's samples

393 free soul and funk samples

286 free sound of water samples

167 free stab samples

161 free stadium house samples

366 free sparse soundscape samples

265 free starting point samples

264 free stereo toolkit samples

320 free stretched samples

296 free sugarcoated samples

215 free summer lovin' samples

503 free synth arpeggio samples

162 free synth orchestra samples

190 free synth percussion samples

T

503 free techno samples

441 free techno atmosphere samples

494 free techno drum and FX samples

556 free timewarp FX samples

293 free trance samples

193 free trance basics samples

382 free trance essentials samples

250 free transition tools samples

300 free trap samples

260 free tribal adventures samples

592 free tuneful toy samples

300 free twisted orchestra samples

U

316 free UK garage samples

477 free ultimate hi-hat samples

120 free ultra-modern bass samples

300 free undercover samples

429 free upfront house percussion samples

199 free uplifting samples

162 free urban rock samples

264 free urban spaces samples

V

45 free Vince Watson techno samples

243 free vinyl-style samples

327 free vocal ad-lib samples

W, X, Y, Z

229 free Wavedrum samples

174 free western guitar samples

236 free wonky step samples

204 free world music samples

