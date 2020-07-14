SampleRadar: 327 free vocal ad-lib samples

While some songs sound just fine as instrumentals, many more could benefit from the addition of a vocal sample or two.

Predictably enough, SampleRadar can help you out on this particular score: we've got a selection of short vocal sounds that you can use individually, stitch together or process into oblivion.

What you need to know

The vocal ad-lib samples are divided into three folders containing ad-lib, FX and spoken word samples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The vocal ad-lib samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

