SampleRadar: 267 free deep house samples
Beats, synths and basslines deeper than the Mariana Trench
Today's edition of SampleRadar dives deep into house music's most nebulous subgenre: deep house. Characterised by a slower tempo, atmospheric sound design and jazz-influenced harmonies, the style was pioneered by Chicago producers Marshall Jefferson and Larry Heard.
Three basic drum kits have been used to craft an array of drum loops at three tempos, split into kick/snare and topline versions and processed through various effects chains; we've thrown in the drum hits individually for good measure. These are joined by three bass instruments and three synth leads we used to write a handful of melodic loops - you'll find multisamples and Kontakt instruments for these in the pack too.
What you need to know
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Deep house samples: click to download
Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.
