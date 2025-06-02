SampleRadar: 533 free MIDI orchestra samples

These days, composers have access to tools so advanced that it's possible to score an entire Hollywood movie with nothing more than a laptop, a DAW and a decent sample library.

Once upon a time, though recreating orchestral sounds in the digital domain wasn't such an easy task, and we can't help but feel a touch of nostalgia for the slightly dodgy-sounding imitations of acoustic instruments produced by the synths and samplers of yore. Chintzy but characterful, these sounds have a personality all of their own.

Hence the theme of our latest sample pack, a collection of symphonic sounds from vintage noisemakers like the Akai S01, Yamaha DX100, Casio CZ-1 and more, in the form of tempo-labelled loops, one-shot chords and an array of multi-samples.

What you need to know

Example sounds

MIDI orchestra samples: click to download

MIDI orchestra samples (369MB)

