SampleRadar: 533 free MIDI orchestra samples
Chintzy but characterful orchestral-inspired sounds from vintage synths and samplers
These days, composers have access to tools so advanced that it's possible to score an entire Hollywood movie with nothing more than a laptop, a DAW and a decent sample library.
Once upon a time, though recreating orchestral sounds in the digital domain wasn't such an easy task, and we can't help but feel a touch of nostalgia for the slightly dodgy-sounding imitations of acoustic instruments produced by the synths and samplers of yore. Chintzy but characterful, these sounds have a personality all of their own.
Hence the theme of our latest sample pack, a collection of symphonic sounds from vintage noisemakers like the Akai S01, Yamaha DX100, Casio CZ-1 and more, in the form of tempo-labelled loops, one-shot chords and an array of multi-samples.
What you need to know
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
MIDI orchestra samples: click to download
MIDI orchestra samples (369MB)
Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.
