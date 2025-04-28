Splice acquires Spitfire Audio in rumoured $50m deal

News
By ( musicradartech ) published

The two companies plan to work together on new products that "blend Spitfire Audio’s cinematic soundscapes and orchestral expertise with Splice’s sample catalog and AI-powered discovery engine"

Splice x Spitfire Audio—the creative powerhouse for music creators - YouTube Splice x Spitfire Audio—the creative powerhouse for music creators - YouTube
Watch On

Music creation platform Splice has acquired Spitfire Audio, the British sample library and virtual instrument developer, for around $50 million, according to reports in The Financial Times.

A press release shared by Splice states that the two companies are planning to work together on developing new products that blend Spitfire Audio's "cinematic soundscapes and orchestral expertise" with Splice's sample catalogue and AI-powered discovery engine.

The unexpected acquisition brings together two unlikely bedfellows that serve distinctly different audiences. Splice is a US-based, Goldman Sachs-backed sample platform geared towards artists and producers working in pop, hip-hop and EDM. Operating a credit-based subscription model, Splice has integrated AI into its workflow with the Create sample discovery tool, launched in 2023.

Spitfire Audio is a UK-based independent company known for producing high-end orchestral sample libraries and virtual instruments. Founded in 2007 by composers Paul Thomson and Christian Henson, the company's software tools are popular with composers and producers working in film and television.

Splice has confirmed that both companies will continue to operate independently "in the near term". Olivier Robert-Murphy will remain in place as Spitfire Audio's CEO, while Paul Thomson will continue to oversee creative direction for the company.

“The teams at Spitfire Audio and Splice have deep respect for composers, musicians and producers and are committed to celebrating and supporting their work”, Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava said in a statement.

“We’re both sound-first, creator-led companies who believe great software and technology can supercharge the creative experience. Our shared vision is to develop tools that expand - not replace - human creativity. With Spitfire’s expressive instruments and Splice’s AI-powered platform, we’re just beginning to explore what’s possible.”

Addressing Spitfire Audio's customers in a conversation with Srivastava shared on the company's YouTube channel, Thomson reassured viewers that Spitfire Audio will continue releasing perpetual-license sample libraries and supporting its existing products, allaying fears that the company could transition entirely to a Splice-style subscription model.

Reactions to the video have not been wholly positive. "I'm worried," writes one viewer. "As an owner of a significant investment in Spitfire Audio sample libraries, I don’t know what to believe about future stability."

Speaking to The Financial Times, Srivastava said that the acquisition will support Splice in the development of more AI-powered music creation tools, but confirms that the company is not planning to build a Suno-style prompt-based song generator.

“Most musicians do not want to make music that way, but AI will enable [artists] to do things they could not do today,” she said. "They could use string quartets from Spitfire, but you might want to invent your own instrument. You can start with a particular sound and merge instruments together to get a novel sound that has never been heard before... we are still figuring it out.”

Read our 2024 interview with Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava.

Categories
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music tech

Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed

Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows

Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed
See more latest
Most Popular
Cherry Audio Yellowjacket
Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed
Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out
Sonible
Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows
Bitwig Connect 4/12
Bitwig at Producer Week 2025: “The perfect way to expand Bitwig out of your computer and into the real world”: Why Bitwig Connect 4/12 is the final piece of their ultra-modern vision for music production
gear expo 2024
u-he at Producer Week 2025: "Our plugins are not only fun to use, but they have more than enough depth to satisfy the most discerning musicians, composers and producers"
Oasis
“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years
Fake magic piano
“If this was real, it would be really impressive. But since it’s not real, it’s really impressive": Watch the bonkers four-note piano
Lawrence Hart
Watch UK electronic artist Lawrence Hart build a track from scratch in his hardware-stuffed studio
Joe Bonamassa plays a vintage Gibson Les Paul SG equipped with a Maestro Vibrola. He wears a gray patterned suit and sunglasses.
“He seems to access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! This album is a round-the-world musical trip”: Joe Bonamassa announces new album, Breakthrough – listen to the title-track now
ENGL EP635 Fireball IR Pedal: This fire engine red preamp pedal presents two channels, heaps of features, monster gain.
“The EP635 delivers the unmistakable high-gain aggression and clarity that Engl fans love”: Engl packs its iconic Fireball head into a compact dual-channel stompbox with onboard noise gate and IR support