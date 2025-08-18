BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously moved from tonight’s schedules

The BBC documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which should have gone out on air this evening (18 August) has been postponed to a later date. No reason has been given as yet.

In its place is an episode of Fake Or Fortune. The BBC has merely said that the film has “moved in the schedules” and that details will be shared “in due course”

All very mysterious. It may be that there has had to be some re-editing in the aftermath of Ozzy’s passing three weeks ago. Maybe the directors are having to insert some new interviews. Who knows?

Prior to this, the BBC had dropped a few titits about what to expect when it finally does go out.

The Black Sabbath singer will be shown "heroically" battling to get fit enough to perform on stage again, as the family deal with the consequences of his ill-health, the BBC had said.

There will be "love, laughter and tears", as his family come to terms with Ozzy’s condition and it’s Kelly Osbourne, who encapsulates the situation when she remarks that it shows that "Iron Man wasn't really made of iron."

Coming Home was filmed over the course of the last three years. Originally it was set to be a series titled Home To Roost, but over time has evolved into one-off doc, with the perfect denouement of the Back To The Beginning show.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ozzy Osbourne - Back To The Beginning 2025 - Full Set Concert (Audience Recording | SBD) - YouTube Watch On

Clare Sillery, the BBC head of documentary commissioning, said the team was "honoured" to film the Osbournes during this period of their lives.

She said the film showed the singer’s "enduring spirit... We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, the project’s executive producers said they thought it was an "inspiring and poignant" account of Ozzy fulfilling his dream to perform in front of his fans one last time.

They added: "Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty, all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us and that was Ozzy's intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."