Positive Grid just set the tone for Black Friday with up to 30% off their range of top-rated smart amps and software - including the Spark 2, Spark Mini & Bias X

The official Black Friday deals from Positive Grid are finally here! With discounts of up to 30%, this is the company's biggest sale of the year, making it the perfect time to grab that smart amp or amp modelling software you’ve been thinking about.

Among the highlights of this sale is a fantastic £50 off the Spark 2. It’s one of the best amps I’ve ever tested, featuring a built-in looper, a stunning variety of amps and effects, and AI-powered tone generation.

Also on offer is a £50 discount on the Positive Grid Spark Mini, one of our go-to portable practice amps - in fact, it's my main practice amp at home. I even use it when I'm reviewing guitars for MusicRadar. For me, it’s the ideal mix of volume, portability, and functionality, plus it offers a ridiculous amount of tones. It’s the perfect little companion for when inspiration strikes, and for that reason, it forever sits in my living room.

Nearly all of Positive Grid's smart amps and accessories are part of this mega sale, so it’s definitely worth a look if you’re after something new. Check out a few of our top picks below.

Save 14% ($50) Positive Grid Spark 2: was $349 now $299 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. Save $50 at Positive Grid.

Save 20% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $199 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and for Black November you can save a hefty $40. This is an amp a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp.

Save 20% ($30) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $119 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $30 discount on the official PG site at the moment – that's the original pre-order price and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.

Save 20% ($30) Positive Grid Spark Link: was $149 now $119 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $30 off for a limited time, it's simply irresistible.

Save 34% ($50) Positive Grid Bias X: was $149 now $99 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ Despite being a new release for Positive Grid, Bias X has received a generous $50 discount. In our glowing review, we said, "Regardless of your feelings on AI as a creative tool, Positive Grid's new foray into generative amp modelling has some serious potential. It's superbly easy to use, has a good spread of features, and the sounds are up there with the best in the plugin market." It's worth noting that a free trial is available if you fancy finding out what all the fuss is about, risk-free.

