I gave this ultra-slim and stylish Casio digital piano a four-star review – now it's $270 off in Sweetwater's Black Friday sale

If you're looking to buy your first digital piano or upgrade one that you already own, there's no better time than right now.

Some of the best Black Friday keyboard, synth and piano deals that we've ever seen are currently available at retailers like Sweetwater and Guitar Center, and there are phenomenal discounts across major brands like Roland, Yamaha and Korg – but our pick of the entire bunch is the slim and stylish Casio Privia PX-S3100, a stellar mid-range digital piano that's currently priced at $729 at Sweetwater. That's an unmissable $270 discount that knocks more than 25% off its original price.

The PX-S3100 is many things: it's great value, it sounds excellent and it plays almost as well as anything in its price bracket. But what sets this piano apart is its size. Among digital pianos with hammer-action keys and built-in speakers, the PX-S3100 the slimmest instrument on the market, with a depth of just 232mm.

(Image credit: Future)

Compare this to something like the Roland FP-60X, with its depth of 344mm – over 11cm more than the PX-S3100 – and you'll begin to see just how special this little marvel of instrument design really is. The PX-S3100's diminutive size makes it an ideal choice for players trying to squeeze an 88-key piano into a crowded living room, bedroom or studio, and coming in at just over 11kg, it's relatively lightweight too, making it a usefully portable option for gigging musicians. It also simply looks fantastic, its sleek and minimalist touch-sensitive interface putting some of its clunkier competitors to shame.

Enough about the PX-S3100's size, though: there's much more to a piano than its dimensions. Thankfully, this one delivers on those fronts too. Equipped with a varied collection of 700 onboard sounds, the PX-S3100 is sonically versatile, and boasts a superb range of 24 piano voices, which offer several spins on the standard concert grand alongside genre-specific tones for pop, jazz, rock and ambient.

The only slight downside I found with the PX-S3100 in my review was its action, which I found to be a touch less natural-feeling than I would have liked when compared to established rivals like the Roland FP-60X. (Another excellent choice, that piano also happens to be $300 off at Sweetwater for Black Friday.) However, that's not to say that the PX-S3100 isn't fluid, responsive and enjoyable to play – it's all those things and more.