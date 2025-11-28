Musician's Friend just kicked off its official Black Friday sale, and it's a big brand bonanza, with up to 60% off PRS, Fender, Casio, Shure, and more

The Black Friday music deals are kicking off with a bang this year. It seems every music retailer has launched a sale, and this offering from Musician's Friend may well be the best. From now until the 30th, you can score up to 60% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones, acoustic guitars to digital pianos, and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this Cyber Weekend.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of music gear.

Below I've hand-picked my favourite deals from across the sale to help give you a flavour of what's on offer.

Save $120 Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT : was $789.99 now $669.99 at Musician's Friend This Gretsch is pure class in my opinion. The chambered mahogany body with its maple top is dressed in a dapper black and gold colorway, and this model also features the hallmark Black Top Filter’Tron pickups and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece to complete the Gretsch must-haves.

Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.

Shop more Black Friday sales