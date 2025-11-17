With a massive 89% discount, $99 for a year's worth of Guitar Tricks online lessons is the best way to upgrade your guitar playing this Black Friday

Guitar Tricks has just launched one of the biggest early Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far as its one-year full access plan has dropped from $899 to just $99 . That’s a massive $800 saving on one of the most comprehensive online guitar learning platforms available today, and works out at just $8.25 per month for access to our pick of the best online guitar lessons .

This early access deal runs until 28 November, giving you plenty of time to jump in. Inside, you’ll find over 11,000 video lessons, personalised learning plans, Bootcamp sessions, and e-books designed to help beginners and intermediate players make genuine progress.

Guitar Tricks: Black Friday bundle, $899 $99

Right now you can score the best-value offer of the year on the best online guitar lessons platform. For only $99, you'll get a full access subscription, plus a fantastic range of beginner material, including a custom lesson plan, a beginner bootcamp, the 100 Essential Licks series, a guitar setup guide and loads more. For the full package you'd usually pay $899, but all this works out at a very palatable $8.25 per month.

With the nights drawing in and more time spent indoors, now is the perfect opportunity to start playing, or return to it after a break. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to learn guitar, this is your cue. I’ve created a comprehensive list of what is included, highlighting all of the money you will be saving during this mega sale. Let’s take a look.

Annual Full Access was $359 now $99

Laying the foundations of this plan is Guitar Tricks’ 12-month annual full access to the entire learning platform. Whether you need the structured Core Learning system that can provide human feedback or are sharpening up your technique, there are over 11,000 tutorial videos to dive into. To put this into perspective, annual full access typically costs $359; that saving is worth the package alone.

Custom Lesson Plan was $99 now free

If the thought of 11,000-plus video lessons feels a little overwhelming, you’ll probably appreciate GT’s Custom Lesson Plan, which is included for free in this bundle. After answering a few quick questions, a GT instructor will review your responses and build a personalized lesson path to help you hit your goals faster. Normally priced at $99, it’s included free this Black Friday.

Premium Bootcamp Access was $79 now free

Ideal for intermediate players, GT’s Premium Bootcamp comes completely free with this bundle, usually priced at $79. This unlocks one full bootcamp course to help refine your technique or deepen your understanding of a specific area. If there’s a skill you’ve been meaning to master, like fingerpicking or alternate picking, you can enroll in a bootcamp dedicated to it. These long-form lessons are a great way to dig deeper into your playing and finally conquer a technique that’s been holding you back.

100 Licks Series was $79 now free

The freebies keep coming, including the 100 Licks Series module. Typically priced at $79, you will get full access to this video series that introduces 100 different licks that are a must-know for any guitarist. Split across genres, from blues to rock and metal, this is a fantastic module for expanding your lick library.

Ultimate Beginner Guide E-Book was $29 now free

GT’s Beginner Guide e-book is also included for free, down from $29. It’s an incredibly useful reference tool for new players, highlighting common pitfalls and offering structured practice routines that help build solid technique. Whether you’re just starting out or brushing up on the basics, this guide makes tackling those tricky chords a whole lot smoother.

Guitar Setup Guide E-Book was $29 now free

An often overlooked part of learning is guitar maintenance, so I was very pleased to see Guitar Tricks include its Setup Guide e-book with this bundle for free. Instead of falling into common mistakes, this shows you how to handle the fundamentals: string changes, truss rod adjustments, and cleaning practices to keep your guitar in tip-top shape.

Guitar Soloing Guide E-Book was $29 now free

This e-book is perfect for intermediate players looking to add a few more soloing chops to their arsenal. It outlines useful soloing building blocks that guitarists can develop and improvise with, supported by tablature and audio samples to help you get started and stay inspired.

Bonus Gifts was $196 now free

For the cherry on top, there’s a bunch of bonus gifts included for free that would usually set you back $196. I’m talking backing tracks, chord theory lessons, and blues and rock jam tracks, to name just a few. There’s more than enough content here to keep you learning for the full year of your subscription.

Whether you’re picking up a guitar for the first time, getting back into it after a break, or just looking for a structured refresher, this is the perfect time to dive in.

