I’ve tested 13 studio headphones this year and my top choice just landed a serious Cyber Monday deal - save $110 on the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro

At the start of this year I was tasked with conducting some in-depth testing of studio headphones , as a musician who regularly mixes music at home and in a professional recording studio. Spoiler alert: out of all the headphones I tested, the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro came out as my top pick. With arrival of the Cyber Monday music deals , you can now bag them with a hefty $110 discount at B&H Photo .

My testing involved both subjective listening, and an objective, data-backed test where I measured the raw frequency response of all 13 pairs of headphones with a Neumann KH 100 dummy head. Measuring against the Harman curve, I found the HD 490s were very close to the ideal, but for me they ticked a lot more boxes than just sound quality.

I love the huge, oval-shaped ear cups that make them an ultra comfortable wear for anyone, no matter what your ear size. They also come with multiple pads that affect the frequency response, and a hard case so you can keep them safe from harm when travelling.

It’s not just the Sennheisers that are discounted though, with three more of my top six cans getting some nice reductions in the Cyber Monday sales, too. So whether you’re a beginner mixer looking for your first set of headphones, or you’re a veteran producer who needs a top-quality mixing headphone, here are some more great options you can look at.

Save 13% ($15) Sony MDR-7506: was $113 now $98 at Sweetwater Sound The Sony MDR-7506s were my pick as the best budget studio headphone, and now they’re even cheaper in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale. They’ve not got a huge discount by any means, but a $15 reduction takes them just below the $100 mark, making them even better value for money than they were already. Read more: Sony MDR-7506 review

Save 19% ($30) Audio-Technica ATH-M50x: was $159 now $129 at Sweetwater Sound I picked out the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x as a great option for the beginner mixing engineer. They’re not the flattest in terms of frequency response, but do a nice job straddling the line between analytical and listener-friendly, making them a great starting point if you’ve never owned a pair of studio headphones before. With a nice $30 discount at Sweetwater, they’re well worth picking up. Read more: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review

