I’ve tested 13 studio headphones this year and my top choice just landed a serious Cyber Monday deal - save $110 on the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro
Save big on four of my top six studio headphones in the Cyber Monday deals
At the start of this year I was tasked with conducting some in-depth testing of studio headphones, as a musician who regularly mixes music at home and in a professional recording studio. Spoiler alert: out of all the headphones I tested, the Sennheiser HD 490 Pro came out as my top pick. With arrival of the Cyber Monday music deals, you can now bag them with a hefty $110 discount at B&H Photo.
My testing involved both subjective listening, and an objective, data-backed test where I measured the raw frequency response of all 13 pairs of headphones with a Neumann KH 100 dummy head. Measuring against the Harman curve, I found the HD 490s were very close to the ideal, but for me they ticked a lot more boxes than just sound quality.
I love the huge, oval-shaped ear cups that make them an ultra comfortable wear for anyone, no matter what your ear size. They also come with multiple pads that affect the frequency response, and a hard case so you can keep them safe from harm when travelling.
The Sennheiser HD 490 Pros are my top-rated headphone out of 13 pairs I personally tested. Not only is their sound profile incredible for mixing music, but they’re ultra comfortable too, ticking all the boxes a producer could need in a studio headphone.
Read more: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro review
It’s not just the Sennheisers that are discounted though, with three more of my top six cans getting some nice reductions in the Cyber Monday sales, too. So whether you’re a beginner mixer looking for your first set of headphones, or you’re a veteran producer who needs a top-quality mixing headphone, here are some more great options you can look at.
The Sony MDR-7506s were my pick as the best budget studio headphone, and now they’re even cheaper in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale. They’ve not got a huge discount by any means, but a $15 reduction takes them just below the $100 mark, making them even better value for money than they were already.
Read more: Sony MDR-7506 review
The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X are my top pick for a pair of monitoring headphones. Their closed-back design makes them very adept at reducing bleed during vocal takes, and they sound absolutely phenomenal too, so will be inspiring for your performers. With a nice $40 discount at B&H Photo, you can bag these studio staples for a lot less during Cyber Monday.
Read more: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro review
I picked out the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x as a great option for the beginner mixing engineer. They’re not the flattest in terms of frequency response, but do a nice job straddling the line between analytical and listener-friendly, making them a great starting point if you’ve never owned a pair of studio headphones before. With a nice $30 discount at Sweetwater, they’re well worth picking up.
Read more: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review
Shop more Black Friday deals
- B&H Photo: Early Bird Holiday deals
- Fender store: Player II Strat lowest price ever
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday deals are live
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- IK Multimedia: Up to $300 off Tonex hardware
- Musician's Friend: Early Black Friday 50% sale
- Native Instruments: Over 50% off UA bundle
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Up to $50 Spark savings
- Reverb: Black Friday early access
- Sweetwater: Up to 80% off Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Week sale
- Universal Audio: 12 Days of UAD software sale
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals up to 95% off
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's also an alumnus of Spirit Studios, where he studied studio engineering and music production.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.