Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review

The M50x may be more expensive than the outgoing M50 (which is now under £100) but it's worth it.

When we last reviewed the M50 we were knocked out by its performance for just £120. Well, AT has monopolised the M50's lead in the shape of a brand new M50x, and added the M40x and M30x for those who need quality at an even keener price.

"We'd happily mix with the M50x, which we would have shied away from on the old model"

The only true physical change is the M50x's new removable cable. Cups still spin 180 degrees on the horizontal and vertical on a sturdy hinge for shoulder mounting single-cup DJ styling.

Comparing M50x to M40x it's clear that the larger driver (45mm over 40mm) delivers better bass but it's the increased clarity and mid definition that surprised us.

And comparing M50x to the old M50 the difference hits home as soon as you tax them with dense Electronic tracks. M50x goes deeper and feels clearer and more airy, with the M50 sounding more like the M40x. We'd happily mix with the M50x, which we would have shied away from on the old model.

