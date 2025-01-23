NAMM 2025: Beyerdynamic amps up the individuality with new in-ear monitor range and pro studio headphones

NAMM 2025: Beyerdynamic seem to have something for everyone at this year’s NAMM show. The popular studio brand is going all out with not only a duo of new studio headphones, but also an extensive line-up of four all-new in-ear headphone models, each designed to satisfy the needs of a different kind of user.

In short, get ready for the new DT 70 IE, DT 71 IE, DT 72 IE and - you guessed it - the DT 73 IE.

All of the new in-ears feature Beyerdynamic’s TESLA.11 dynamic driver system which boasts a minimal distortion THD of just 0.02%. Beyer boasts that the new system offers superior resolution for accurate, detailed sound production, and is able to cope with a maximum sound pressure level of 137dB, making TESLA.11 one of the loudest and lowest-distortion drivers out there.

And with TESLA.11 at their core, the DT range then goes on to fine-tune its response to meet any studio or live need.

The DT 70 IEs are designed for mixing and critical listening with acoustic tuning aimed at delivering accurate low frequencies and treble reproduction at any volume. They boast a natural sound balance that’s designed to appeal to audiophiles looking for only the best, and their high-quality cable and gold-plated MMCX connector are said to be built to last.

The DT 71 IEs are designed for drummers and bassists. Needless to say, the aim here is to deliver powerful bass without skimping on clear treble. Their sound signature boosts lower frequencies while still allowing cymbals and percussion to cut through, while mids are reduced for extra clarity and transparency.

The DT 72 Es are for guitarists and singers. Here, there’s a more natural sound balance with solid bass and natural low mids. Meanwhile at the top end, a frequency response between 200-500 Hz compensates for the occlusion effect (when sound becomes trapped in your ear and your own voice can overwhelm what you’re hearing) to deliver clear listening that’s ideal for live performance.

Finally, the DT 73 E is fine-tuned for orchestral musicians and pianists. There’s natural bass and mid-range here, with precise treble overtones. Special emphasis has been placed on frequencies between 20 Hz and 1 kHz, specifically to boost the perception of tonal variations for those seeking player perfection. A subtle boost at 5kHz, meanwhile, makes them ideal for pianists, enhancing overtones while revealing intricate harmonic details.

All four new DT models come complete with five different sizes of silicone eartips and three pairs of Beyerdynamic’s bespoke Comply memory foam eartips included for superior comfort, sound insulation and fit, and will be available in Q2 2025 for $500 each.

And if you’re looking for something more heavyweight, Beyerdynamic has got you covered with its DT 1990 PRO MKII and DT 1770 PRO MKII over-ear headphones.

The DT 1990 PRO MKIIs feature an open-back design for a natural listening experience and are designed for mixing, editing and mastering. Beyerdynamic is promising a spacious soundstage with accurate bass response, even in the lowest ranges.

The DT 1770 PRO MKII is a closed-back headphone, making it ideal for recording and monitoring where discrete listening is required. The closed back provides excellent sound isolation, coupled with a lively sound profile and powerful, deep bass.

Both new headphones are available to purchase today for $600 each. Find out more and make your purchase on the Beyerdynamic website.