NAMM 2025: Roland's new VMH-S100 studio headphones have double-sided connectivity and come with a 3-month subscription to the Roland Cloud
Roland’s new offering not only looks the part but promises to be the ultimate studio all-rounder
NAMM 2025: Coming in at the top of Roland’s headphone line-up and aiming to be the ultimate all-in-one, the company has announced its latest Roland-branded collab from its V-Moda side-brand.
Pitched as the ultimate studio headphone, VMH-S100 is aiming at nailing any job in music production, from sound design and recording right through to critical listening and mixing.
Along with the inevitable promises of sound fidelity, the VMH-S100 features Roland's V-Moda brand’s famous good looks, with a hard wearing metal outer construction that offers both durability and style.
And - as required by any battle weary studio pro - there’s said to be comfort and long-term wearability at play, too with replaceable ear pads meaning that you can keep the cans fresh for as long as you need them to perform.
When it comes to truly loving a piece of kit, it’s often the little things that mean a lot, and the VMH-S100’s ability to be wired to the left or right ear cup - with both offering a secure connection socket - will doubtless win over pros more used to fitting in among their studio’s cables, rather than the other way round.
Spec-wise, there are custom-engineered 50mm drivers, and an impressive frequency response of 5 to 40,000Hz. While closed back, delivering the required sound insulation when recording, Roland promises an open and immersive soundstage when mixing, too. And it's not skimping on the goodies, either, with each pair shipping with a carrying pouch, two cables (1.5 m and 3 m), and that essential stereo 1/4-inch adapter.
And in something of a first for Roland, the venerable Japanese hardware house is offering VMH-S100 purchases a taster invite to its Roland Cloud digital service, gifting them three months of full, Ultimate-level access to its suite of DAW-ready synths and effects.
The Roland VMH-S100 will cost $299, with a roll-out into US markets later this month. Find out more on the Roland website.
