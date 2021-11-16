More

Latest music news

MusicRadar's up-to-date news coverage of the latest musical instruments, music equipment, music tech and trade events

Martin 'Ace' Kent
Skunk Anansie guitarist Ace reviews IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear series: “There are all these sounds that you’re just not hearing on other pedals” A pedal addict for many years, Ace walks us through the features and highlights of IK MultiMedia's new digital guitar effects pedals, and he likes what he hears
Epiphone Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior
Epiphone goes punk with the Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Junior Finished in Classic White, the Green Day frontman's new signature six-string is a primal slab of mahogany with a single P-90 and heaps of mojo
Best keyboard stands 2021: 8 top picks for home and stage use
Best keyboard stands 2021: 8 top picks for home and stage use What you should look for in a keyboard stand, plus our top choices for every budget

Latest news

Arturia V Collection 8

Save 50% on Arturia’s V Collection 8, FX Collection 2 and Pigments 3 for Black Friday

By MusicRadar

Get these top-quality plugins for half price in Arturia’s biggest ever software sale

Tech
Black Friday Shure MV7 deals 2021: the latest bargains on this do-it-all mic

Black Friday Shure MV7 deals 2021: the latest bargains on this do-it-all mic

By Chris Corfield

We've got the best Shure MV7 microphone deals for Black Friday right here, plus everything you need to know about this top-rated streaming, vlogging and podcasting mic

Tech
Fender Player Series Acoustasonic Telecaster

Fender unveils Player Series Acoustasonic Telecaster, a more affordable version of its groundbreaking acoustic electric guitar

By Jonathan Horsley

The Mexican-built Acoustasonic is priced for a younger demographic and offers six “best of” voices from a streamlined control setup

Guitars
Future Music 377

Issue 377 of Future Music is on sale now

By Future Music

What’s so special about analogue synths?

Tech
The best budget in-ear monitors 2021: recommended cheap in-ears for musicians

Best budget in-ear monitors 2021: recommended cheap in-ears for musicians

By Chris Corfield

Our pick of the best budget in-ear monitors for practice and performance – from $99/£75

Tech
Steinberg Absolute 5

The best VST synth plugin bundles 2021: which is the best soft synth collection for you?

By Si Truss

Bulk-buy instrument options from Roland, Korg, Arturia, Native Instruments, Steinberg and more

Tech
Best in tech 2021

What is the best new drum machine or sampler of 2021?

By MusicRadar

Pick a beat-maker from our shortlist

Tech
Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes joins the Ashdown Engineering artist lineup

By Jonathan Horsley

The Deep Purple and Dead Daisies rock legend is playing Low Rider and Arc basses

Bass
Best in tech 2021

What is the best new audio interface of 2021?

By MusicRadar

Which USB or Thunderbolt box gets your vote?

Tech
Thom Yorke

The 20 Radiohead guitar chords you need to know

By Michael Astley-Brown

Voicings that will open your mind and change the way you play guitar

Guitars
Best studio desks 2021: 7 options for organising your recording studio space

Best studio desks 2021: 7 options for organising your recording studio space

By Chris Corfield

From compact and stylish to large and well-appointed, these are the best studio desks for bringing some order and giving your gear a proper home in your recording studio

Tech
ESP Berlin Showroom

ESP Guitars showroom opened in Berlin

By Jonathan Horsley

Make your appointment to browse the largest ESP guitar selection in Europe

Guitars
Waves SSL EV2

Waves is letting you have an official SSL console channel strip plugin for less than $40

By Ben Rogerson

SSL EV2 Channel is an all-new emulation of the SSL 4000E console channel strip

Tech
Best guitar tuners 2021, from tuning pedals and clip-ons, to guitar tuning apps

Best guitar tuners 2021, from tuning pedals and clip-ons, to guitar tuning apps

By MusicRadar, James Farmer

Keep that acoustic, electric, bass guitar or ukulele in tune with the best strobe, polyphonic and chromatic tuners

Guitars
Positive Grid Spark Control

Positive Grid is launching a wireless foot controller for Spark

By Jonathan Horsley

No, there's no looper, but Spark Control connects via Bluetooth, changes presets and performs a number of performance-friendly functions

Guitars
Alan Fitzpatrick

Alan Fitzpatrick's Career in Gear: "In terms of studio tools I couldn’t live without; Reason has got to have a mention. My discography wouldn’t be the same without it"

By Matt Mullen

The techno kingpin takes us on a guided tour of his discography, picking out five bits of equipment that have defined his sound

Tech
Best in guitars 2021

Best in guitars 2021

By MusicRadar

Vote for the players and gear that made your year

Guitars
Best in guitars 2021

What is the best new guitar effects pedal of 2021?

By MusicRadar

Vote now and tell us who’s top of the stomps

Guitars
Best in guitars 2021

What is the best new guitar amp/modelling pedal of 2021?

By MusicRadar Team

Which amp modelling or multi-effects maven gets your vote

Guitars
best in tech 2021

What is the best new MIDI controller or sequencer of 2021?

By MusicRadar

Vote for your favourite now

Tech