“Being a human being isn’t going to go out of style anytime soon”: Why Lady Gaga is unafraid of AI

Lady Gaga has been talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her year, the Mayhem album, her current world tour and (inevitably) AI.

Regarding the latter, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter suggested that she was not afraid of the technology, telling Lowe: “Being a human being, I don't think, is going to go out of style anytime soon. And I certainly hope that's at the core of the way we understand each other, the way we communicate. And even in pop music where it can be this kind of perfectly mathematical polished thing, but it still has a ton of discipline and it's been so deeply informed.”

It also sounds like a follow up to Mayhem may be arriving sooner rather than later. Gaga said that she was writing whilst she was touring the current album, telling Lowe: "I've been making a lot of music, and it's kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you're energetically just right where you need to be."

Conversation also got round to jazz – despite being known as a A list pop star, Gaga has released two jazz albums in her career: Cheek To Cheek, with Tony Bennett and 2024’s Harlequin. “What I love about jazz is that you are inherently breaking it the whole time,” she said. “Kind of your ability to love it comes from how much you're going to explore it, how much you're going to mess it up and break it. So I think that that's a music that I will kind of forever be a student of and I can't wait to do more.”

The singer wrapped up the 2025 dates on her Mayhem Ball world tour last week in Sydney. The tour recommences in Japan in January, before moving on to North America in February, March and April.