“I've spent 20 years of my life learning how to be good at music. To hear someone get rewarded so quickly for something made by AI is just so disappointing”: BBC Introducing under fire for featuring artist that uses AI

Another day, another AI ‘controversy’.

This one sees the BBC under fire (plus ca change...) for featuring an artist who uses AI on one of its BBC Introducing shows.

The artist in question is Papi Lamour, who appeared on BBC Radio WM’s BBC Introducing show last Thursday and discussed how he makes tracks with the host Theo Johnson. Lamour uses AI prompts to create the music, in a similar way to Xania Monet’s creator, Tulisha ‘Nikki’ Jones.

This appeared to irk another Brummie songwriter, Mollyxo, who criticised the decision to feature Lamour onina TikTok video, which went viral as quick as you can say ‘BBC scandal’.

“It made me wonder what I’ve put in all this work for,” Mollyxo said in a subsequent interview with Rolling Stone UK. “I’ve spent time uploading song after song to BBC Introducing, doing gigs, working with songwriters and producers and spending 20 years of my life learning how to be good at music. To hear someone get rewarded so quickly for something made by AI is just so disappointing.”

She continued: “I’ve spoken to a lot of artists who have dealt with BBC Introducing West Midlands. We want to understand how a pre-recorded interview where AI music was the focus made it to air. They could have made a decision to say, actually no, we’re not going to add this.”

The BBC responded saying, in a statement: “Each track is considered based on its musical merit and whether it is right for our target audience, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis”.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We would always make it clear to listeners if we were playing AI, as in this case where the broadcaster made it clear that AI was involved in the construction of the song.”

As for Lemour, he posted a succinct TikTok video in response that pointed out: “Jealousy shouts, kindness thinks, and courage keeps creating. Never let the noise of small minds drown the work of a big one.”

Meanwhile in more AI-related shenanigans, Paul McCartney has added his weight to the ongoing campaign to persuade the government not to allow AI firms to use copyrighted material to train their models.

You may recall that back in February a coalition of artists released Is This What We Want?, a silent album in protest of the government’s plans. Well, the vinyl version of the album is being released soon and it comes with the bonus of an added (silent) track by the ex-Beatle.

McCartney has said of AI: “We’ve got to be careful about it because it could just take over and we don’t want that to happen, particularly for the young composers and writers [for] who, it may be the only way they[’re] gonna make a career.”

It looks like the UK government is going to attempt to fudge a compromise on this issue. Responding to McCartney’s intervention, a government spokesperson said: “We’ve always been clear on the need to work with both the creative industries and AI sector to drive AI innovation and ensure robust protections for creators. We are bringing together both British and global companies, alongside voices beyond the AI and creative sectors, to ensure we can capture the broadest possible range of expert views as we consider next steps.”

Meanwhile, you can pre-order a vinyl copy of Is This What We Want? with the McCartney bonus track included now. Other artists ‘performing’ on the album include Kate Bush, Hans Zimmer and Damon Albarn.