“Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative": Perry Bamonte, of the Cure, dies aged 65

Perry Bamonte, longtime member of The Cure, has died, aged 65, the band confirmed last night on their website.



Bamonte joined the band full-time in 1990, after working as their guitar tech from 1984. He actually left in 2005, forging his own path with Love Amongst Ruin, alongside ex-members of Placebo and Julian Cope’s band, before rejoining The Cure in 2022, two years after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group.

The Cure's official statement called him “Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative", continuing, "‘Teddy’ was a warm-hearted and vital part of the Cure story.

“Looking after the band from 1984 through 1989, he became a full-time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six-string bass and keyboard on the Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.

“He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band’s history, culminating with the Show Of A Lost World concert in London 12th November 2024.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family."

L-R: Perry Bamonte, Simon Gallup and Robert Smith in 1992 (Image credit: Bob King/Getty)

Robert Smith & Perry Bamonte (The Cure) - Interview 1993 - 'Show' 🇬🇧 'News at Night' MTV Europe - YouTube Watch On