Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist, dies, aged 63
The music world pays tribute to "the perfect example of how a bassist can be the beating heart of a band”
Founding member and bassist of the Stone Roses, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, has died, his family have confirmed this afternoon. His brother, Greg, posted on Facebook, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother.”
Ian Brown, Stone Roses vocalist, posted, “Rest in peace Mani”, while Liam Gallagher wrote “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani my hero”. Rough Trade Records also paid tribute, calling him “the perfect example of how a bassist can be the beating heart of a band”.
No cause of death has been shared.
As part of the Stone Roses, Mani brought the swagger back to British rock in the late '80s and early '90s, becoming Madchester royalty in the process. Their debut album, one of the defining releases of its era, was released in 1989. The Stone Roses released one more album, Second Coming, before finally splitting in 1996. The band reformed in 2012, but released no significant new material before disbanding again in 2017.
In between, Mani joined Primal Scream, recording and touring with them until 2012. Mounfield had recently announced a UK 'in conversation' tour, recounting his experience with both bands.
Speaking on the Rockonteurs podcast just last month, Mani said, "I'm in a great space at the moment. Itching to get back, bro. I'm ready to get back."
"Johnny Marr's always trying to get me to do stuff. Liam (Gallagher) was always trying to get me involved with stuff before the Oasis thing.
"I'm feeling now that I could pick up again, you know?. I’ve been in the lock up having a look at stuff and weeding out my collection.”
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.