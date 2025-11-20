Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist, dies, aged 63

Founding member and bassist of the Stone Roses, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, has died, his family have confirmed this afternoon. His brother, Greg, posted on Facebook, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother.”

Ian Brown, Stone Roses vocalist, posted, “Rest in peace Mani”, while Liam Gallagher wrote “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani my hero”. Rough Trade Records also paid tribute, calling him “the perfect example of how a bassist can be the beating heart of a band”.

No cause of death has been shared.

(Image credit: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As part of the Stone Roses, Mani brought the swagger back to British rock in the late '80s and early '90s, becoming Madchester royalty in the process. Their debut album, one of the defining releases of its era, was released in 1989. The Stone Roses released one more album, Second Coming, before finally splitting in 1996. The band reformed in 2012, but released no significant new material before disbanding again in 2017.



In between, Mani joined Primal Scream, recording and touring with them until 2012. Mounfield had recently announced a UK 'in conversation' tour, recounting his experience with both bands.

Mani/Reni isolated bass/drums Fools Gold (Original Recording/Alternative Mix) The Stone Roses - YouTube Watch On

Speaking on the Rockonteurs podcast just last month, Mani said, "I'm in a great space at the moment. Itching to get back, bro. I'm ready to get back."

"Johnny Marr's always trying to get me to do stuff. Liam (Gallagher) was always trying to get me involved with stuff before the Oasis thing.

"I'm feeling now that I could pick up again, you know?. I’ve been in the lock up having a look at stuff and weeding out my collection.”