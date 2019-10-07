More

The 12 Days Of Riffmas: learn the riff to the Top Gun Anthem

By Rob Laing

Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick

Francis Rossi's classic Status Quo Fender Telecaster sells at auction

By Rob Laing

The guitar he bought for £75 over 50 years ago has made a very impressive profit

Watch: Mooer announces affordable GE250 multi-effects modelling unit

By Rob Laing

NAMM 2020: The Chinese company is getting serious about value with its £399 / $499 floorboard

Faith Guitars releases its first baritone acoustic model

By Rob Laing

The HiGloss Neptune Baritone comes hot on the heels of its nylon-string debut

Music making magazine subscriptions: the gift that keeps on giving for 2020

By MusicRadar

Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Computer Music, Future Music and more for the music maker in your life

Bag bargain headphones in Sennheiser's epic seasonal sale – including Momentum True Wireless in-ears

By Kate Puttick

Sennheiser is offering some of their most popular in-ear, over-ear and noise-cancelling headphones with big reductions

ESP LTD unveils phase 2 of its new guitar releases for 2020

By Rob Laing

LTD Deluxe 1000 series additions, affordable 200 series, semi-hollows and more ahead of the NAMM 2020 show

Me and my guitar: Adam Dutkiewicz, Killswitch Engage

By Rob Laing

The metalcore maverick serves up a feast of tone with his custom Caparison 'Pizza' TAT signature model

"Utterly surreal" - Chris Buck reacts to being voted our blues guitarist of 2019

By Rob Laing

The Welsh rising star looks back on 2019 and towards 2020 – plus he offers his advice to other players with big ambitions

John Frusciante to rejoin Red Hot Chili Peppers

By Rob Laing

After ten years away, the guitarist will complete the classic line-up again with Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis

Video lesson: the best way to position your right hand

By MusicRadar

Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin addresses an essential but overlooked facet of your guitar technique

Video lesson: two ways of practicing – only one works

By MusicRadar

Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin takes a fresh look at programming your brain

5 guitar tricks you can learn from Santana

By Total Guitar

Mix some exotic Latin ideas into your blues solos

5 essential blues guitar turnaround solos

By Guitarist

Expand your key blues vocabulary

Video lesson: a mode is not a scale!

By MusicRadar

A new perspective for guitarists to approach modes

Video lesson: how to learn 4 scales as one

By MusicRadar

Cut your practice time down and liven up your guitar solos

Video lesson: learn the number one missing guitar skill

By MusicRadar

Understand and master rhythm in all your playing with these simple exercises

Joe Bonamassa: how to play blues guitar like Clapton, Page and Beck

By Adrian Clark

Learn the licks of classic English guitar heroes

5 ways to boost your rhythm guitar playing

By Total Guitar

Perk up your playing with these ideas

Power-up your 12-bar blues chords with these 5 essential tips

By Guitarist

Easy ways to improve your progressions

Guitars

Yamaha Attitude 3 review

By Stuart Clayton

  • £4068
  • $4600

Round three for Billy Sheehan’s wondrous signature Yamaha

Fender American Ultra Telecaster review

By MusicRadar

  • £1,859
  • $1,899

"A neck heel that disappears, hum-free pickups and well-voiced control circuits means that there’s very little to get in the way of creating the music you want to"

Fender American Ultra Stratocaster review

By MusicRadar

  • £1,859
  • $1,899

"This feels like that old familiar friend from Leo Fender’s brilliant mind, given a very well considered modern overhaul"

Sterling By Music Man Stingray 34HH and 34PB

Sterling By Music Man Stingray 34HH and 34PB review

By Bass Guitar Magazine

  • £979.99/1039.99
  • €1099.99/1199.99

Ernie Ball’s Music Man Stingray is one of the bass world’s most iconic instruments - can these Sterling Rays be considered serious alternatives?

ToneWoodAmp review

By MusicRadar

  • £225
  • €259
  • $249

"The ToneWoodAmp is a fantastic creative tool for use at home... or anywhere else"

Furch MC Orange OMC-SR review

By David Mead

  • £2634
  • €2198

How will this Czech Republic beaut fare in today’s market?

Furch MC Blue GC-CM review

By David Mead

  • £1100
  • €998

True colours

Fender Vintera 60s Stratocaster Modified review

By Dave Burrluck

  • £849
  • €888
  • $999

More than just a new name?

Fender Vintera 50s Telecaster Modified review

By Dave Burrluck

  • £869
  • €869
  • $1049

A refreshed Tele

PJD Guitars Carey Elite review

By Dave Burrluck

  • £2200

Kickstarter

