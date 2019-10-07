The 12 Days Of Riffmas: learn the riff to the Top Gun Anthem
Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick
The latest guitar news, reviews and tutorials from the experts at MusicRadar, including electric, acoustic, bass, amplifiers, fx and accessories
Day 2: get to grips with the Steve Stevens soundtrack classic ahead of Tom Cruise-starring sequel film Tom Gun: Maverick
The guitar he bought for £75 over 50 years ago has made a very impressive profit
NAMM 2020: The Chinese company is getting serious about value with its £399 / $499 floorboard
The HiGloss Neptune Baritone comes hot on the heels of its nylon-string debut
Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Computer Music, Future Music and more for the music maker in your life
Sennheiser is offering some of their most popular in-ear, over-ear and noise-cancelling headphones with big reductions
LTD Deluxe 1000 series additions, affordable 200 series, semi-hollows and more ahead of the NAMM 2020 show
The metalcore maverick serves up a feast of tone with his custom Caparison 'Pizza' TAT signature model
The Welsh rising star looks back on 2019 and towards 2020 – plus he offers his advice to other players with big ambitions
After ten years away, the guitarist will complete the classic line-up again with Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis
Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin addresses an essential but overlooked facet of your guitar technique
Guitar Mastery's Claus Levin takes a fresh look at programming your brain
Mix some exotic Latin ideas into your blues solos
Cut your practice time down and liven up your guitar solos
Understand and master rhythm in all your playing with these simple exercises
Learn the licks of classic English guitar heroes
Easy ways to improve your progressions
Round three for Billy Sheehan’s wondrous signature Yamaha
"A neck heel that disappears, hum-free pickups and well-voiced control circuits means that there’s very little to get in the way of creating the music you want to"
"This feels like that old familiar friend from Leo Fender’s brilliant mind, given a very well considered modern overhaul"
Ernie Ball’s Music Man Stingray is one of the bass world’s most iconic instruments - can these Sterling Rays be considered serious alternatives?
"The ToneWoodAmp is a fantastic creative tool for use at home... or anywhere else"
How will this Czech Republic beaut fare in today’s market?