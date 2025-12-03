“It taps into yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself”: Flea teases his first solo album with a seven-minute jazz rave single

Flea has been part of one of the world’s biggest bands for over four decades, but one thing he has never done in all that time is a solo album.

That will change next year – the bass icon’s solo debut is in the works and the first single from it has been released this week. It's called A Plea. You can see the video below.

Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Don’t expect it to get heavy radio rotation though. It’s a seven-minute track, with plenty of bass (surprise!) which includes a three-minute intro before Flea’s spoken word vocals come in. And as you can hear, it’s seriously jazz.

The video – directed by Flea’s daughter Clara Balzary – is something else. For the long intro, the Chili Pepper indulges in a bit of mime artistry before indulging in some impressive dance moves. With his pink hair and bright yellow DUB T shirt, the 63-year-old looks very much the original rave grandad.

The bassist has also talked a bit about the lyrics. In a statement accompanying the single, Flea said: “(They tap into) yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself. I’m always just trying to be myself. I don’t care about the act of politics.

"I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”

Also featured on the single are Tortoise guitarist Jeff Parker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, who’s best known for his work with David Byrne.

It’s not technically Flea's first solo release – that was a 2012 benefit EP for the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music. He has had a few extracurricular side projects in his time though – with Thom Yorke in Atoms For Peace and in Damon Albarn’s shortlived band Rocket Juice And The Moon. And over the years there have been plenty of guest slots on other people’s records by Alanis Morissette, Tom Waits, Jane’s Addiction and Patti Smith.