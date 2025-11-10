Stevie sings, Flea slaps and Beck blows on his harmonica: Sly Stone got an all-star tribute at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Right from the get-go, it was a star-studded 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles last night. That’s because the evening was kicked off with a tribute to Sly Stone, who died earlier this year, that featured (among others) Stevie Wonder, Flea, Beck, Maxwell, Questlove and Jennifer Hudson.

After a short intro that highlighted just some of Stone’s mighty achievements, it was Wonder who kicked off a rambunctious Dance To The Music, which also included a drum break from Questlove, “a little guitar” from Leon Thomas and some big bottom end (after a missed vocal cue) from Flea.

After Beck had introduced the horns, the band segued into Sly and the Family Stone’s Everyday People, with Maxwell joining them on vocals. Then it was time for Flea to find his slap bass face and do his best Larry Graham impression on Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

The performance was rounded out by Jennifer Hudson, who brought her high-powered pipes to bear on I Want to Take You Higher.

All told, the whole thing could probably have done with a little more rehearsal time to iron out the creases, but the impressive cast list goes to show the reverence in which Sly is held.

You can catch up with the full ceremony on Disney+.

