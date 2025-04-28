Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out

News
By published

Legendary session musicians Carol Kaye and Nicky Hopkins are also in

Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2025 inductees, and it’s good news for Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

All of the above artists will be admitted to the Hall in the Performer category - some of them posthumously, obviously. Pioneering female hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, meanwhile, will both make it through the door by virtue of winning the Musical Influence Award.

There are three Musical Excellence inductees, too: Philly soul supremo Thom Bell, session pianist Nicky Hopkins and bass legend Carol Kaye. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Nominees who failed to make the cut this year include Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish, Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Saturday 8 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. You’ll be able to watch it live - with performances from some of the inductees, presumably - on Disney+.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years

Watch UK electronic artist Lawrence Hart build a track from scratch in his hardware-stuffed studio

Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows
See more latest
Most Popular
Sonible
Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows
Bitwig Connect 4/12
Bitwig at Producer Week 2025: “The perfect way to expand Bitwig out of your computer and into the real world”: Why Bitwig Connect 4/12 is the final piece of their ultra-modern vision for music production
gear expo 2024
u-he at Producer Week 2025: "Our plugins are not only fun to use, but they have more than enough depth to satisfy the most discerning musicians, composers and producers"
Oasis
“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years
Fake magic piano
“If this was real, it would be really impressive. But since it’s not real, it’s really impressive": Watch the bonkers four-note piano
Lawrence Hart
Watch UK electronic artist Lawrence Hart build a track from scratch in his hardware-stuffed studio
Joe Bonamassa plays a vintage Gibson Les Paul SG equipped with a Maestro Vibrola. He wears a gray patterned suit and sunglasses.
“He seems to access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! This album is a round-the-world musical trip”: Joe Bonamassa announces new album, Breakthrough – listen to the title-track now
ENGL EP635 Fireball IR Pedal: This fire engine red preamp pedal presents two channels, heaps of features, monster gain.
“The EP635 delivers the unmistakable high-gain aggression and clarity that Engl fans love”: Engl packs its iconic Fireball head into a compact dual-channel stompbox with onboard noise gate and IR support
Terence Trent D&#039;Arby
"I said, ‘What’s that?!’ He looked at me strange and said, ‘We’re line checking. We’ll be gone in five minutes’. I said, ‘You won’t - meet me in that room in 10 minutes’": How a happy synth accident inspired a US number 1 single for Terence Trent D’Arby
Sammy and Eddie in 1986
“This was 100% a communication from the beyond": Listen to the song that Sammy Hagar claims to have written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream