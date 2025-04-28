Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out
Legendary session musicians Carol Kaye and Nicky Hopkins are also in
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2025 inductees, and it’s good news for Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.
All of the above artists will be admitted to the Hall in the Performer category - some of them posthumously, obviously. Pioneering female hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, meanwhile, will both make it through the door by virtue of winning the Musical Influence Award.
There are three Musical Excellence inductees, too: Philly soul supremo Thom Bell, session pianist Nicky Hopkins and bass legend Carol Kaye. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker.
“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”
Nominees who failed to make the cut this year include Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish, Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes.
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Saturday 8 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. You’ll be able to watch it live - with performances from some of the inductees, presumably - on Disney+.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form. We can’t wait": Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together behind closed doors for the first time in 16 years
Watch UK electronic artist Lawrence Hart build a track from scratch in his hardware-stuffed studio