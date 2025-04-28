Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 2025 inductees, and it’s good news for Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

All of the above artists will be admitted to the Hall in the Performer category - some of them posthumously, obviously. Pioneering female hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, meanwhile, will both make it through the door by virtue of winning the Musical Influence Award.

There are three Musical Excellence inductees, too: Philly soul supremo Thom Bell, session pianist Nicky Hopkins and bass legend Carol Kaye. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Nominees who failed to make the cut this year include Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish, Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Saturday 8 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. You’ll be able to watch it live - with performances from some of the inductees, presumably - on Disney+.