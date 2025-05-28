It’s a prog/metal pile on! Ghost and Opeth just blasted Bohemian Rhapsody back at Queen at the Polar Music Prize

The Polar Music prize is perhaps the most prestigious in pop and rock and last night, music’s great and the good turned up to pick up their prizes and have a little of their own music fired back in their faces.

The creation of Stig ”Stikkan” Anderson – the man perhaps best known as the ‘fifth member of ABBA’, being their publisher, lyricist and manager – The Polar Music Prize a thoroughly high-brow affair with only the biggest names being awarded prizes (picked by a secretive 11-member board with nominations from the public and the UNESCO-founded International Music Council).

And, since its inception in 1989, it’s a prize that everyone would like to win as not only is there the prestige and a trophy involved, but the small matter of bagging one million Swedish Krona just for turning up and pressing flesh.

This year’s winners were Queen, Herbie Hancock and (perhaps least known of the trio) soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan and after being announced as winners in March , all three were in attendance last night to pick up their cash, and receive a point-blank musical salute.

Most remarkable of which was the airing of mega metallers Ghost who saw their ranks swell considerably with the inclusion of Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson and the entire Eric Ericson Chamber Choir for their take on the enduring Queen classic… You guessed it… Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ghost, Fredrik Åkesson & Eric Ericsons Kammarkör - Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen) 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The event – named after Anderson’s Polar Music label and studio, home to ABBA’s worldwide hits – aims to celebrate the power and importance of similarly world-class music, being awarded to individuals, groups or institutions to reward their internationally recognised excellence with the show being broadcast live last night from the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm on Sweden’s TV4.

Also appearing at the shebang were Adam Lambert (himself a 13-year veteran of the Queen + Adam Lambert triumverate) along with Swedish singer and songwriter Miriam Bryant, former Skid Row singer Erik Grönwall and jazz musicians Esperanza Spalding, Robert Glasper and Leo Genovese.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mama mia, let me go…

On being chosen, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen said: "We are highly and deeply honored to be given the Polar Music Prize this year. It's incredible, thank you so much."

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, added: "It is our immense privilege to honor and award these three Laureates at the 2025 Polar Music Prize. Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over."

Check out Ghost+Opeth’s arresting but authentic take on Queen’s classic above and our selection of the most remarkable performances from the night below.

Adam Lambert - Another One Bites the Dust (Queen) 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Miriam Bryant - The Show Must Go On (Queen) 2025 - YouTube Watch On