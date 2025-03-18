"And the winners are": Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan just won 1 million krona each in 2025's Polar Music Prize

The awards, best known for rewarding long-standing rock royalty with cold hard cash, just made its annual pick of the best of the best

Polar Music Prize winners 2025
(Image credit: Polar Music Prize/Marco Borggreve)

Odds are you’ve heard of Queen and Herbie Hancock and – if you’re partial to contemporary classic music – chances are you’re up to speed with soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan too. These are the three winners of this year’s off-the-scale prestigious Polar Music Awards.

And – thanks to the unique nature of the prize – they're also each now 1 million krona better off.

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by Stig ”Stikkan” Anderson, the man perhaps best known as the ‘fifth member of ABBA’, being their publisher, lyricist and manager, who played a vital behind-the-scenes career-guiding role in securing the band’s global 70s and 80s success and their enduring legacy ever since.

And his Polar Music prize – named after Anderson’s Polar Music label and studio, home to ABBA’s worldwide hits – aims to celebrate the power and importance of similarly world-class music being awarded to individuals, groups or institutions to reward their internationally recognised excellence.

And with previous winners including Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Chuck Berry, Ennio Morricone, Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and more, it’s safe to say this year’s winners are in good company.

The best of the best

Yet again, this year’s selection of ‘prize laureates’ is a medley of huge names that – let’s be honest – already have more than a few trophies languishing in cabinets somewhere.

Nonetheless, the Polar prize remains one of the most prestigious in music (think Nobel Prize, rather than just another MTV bauble) and as such all three acts have been confirmed as putting in an appearance on Tuesday 27 May at the annual live event in order to take possession of their prize in person.

This year’s presentation is taking place in Stockholm’s famous Grand Hôtel, and being broadcast live on Swedish TV (channel TV4 at 8pm CET).

And it’s not just the honour and prestige of a Polar prize that makes the big names swoon with awe and jealousy. There’s the small matter of each winner receiving a cash prize to the value of one million Swedish krona too.

Yup. You get the prestige… You get a trophy… And you trouser real-life actual prize money too… Take that Brit Awards! In your face Oscars! These are the showbiz awards that really are worth winning!

That said, it’s debatable how much a band like Queen needs another (currency converted) £74,082 in 2025… But hey, a bit more cash. No matter how pointless. Can’t exactly hurt, can it?

And unsurprisingly Brian May, Roger Taylor and [insert current Queen bassist and vocalist here] are delighted: “We are highly and deeply honoured to be given the Polar Music Prize this year. It’s incredible, thank you so much,” the band gushed.

Likewise Herbie Hancock: “The Polar Music Prize is a prestigious honour, and I am both thrilled and humbled to be a recipient. The Laureates who have come before me have left an indelible mark on humanity through their profound examples of inspiration and dedication,” he said.

And Barbara Hannigan makes it a hatrick of delight: “I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this year’s Polar Music Prize. Thank you so much for including me among this incredible and inspiring group of Laureates.”

So who splashes the cash?

The Polar Music Prize winners are chosen by its awards committee, consisting of an independent, 11-member board. It receives nominations from the public as well as from the International Music Council, the UNESCO-founded NGO which promotes geographical and musical diversity.

On behalf of the Polar Music Prize, Marie Ledin, its managing director said: “It is our immense privilege to honour and award these three Laureates at the 2025 Polar Music Prize. Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over.

“Herbie Hancock is a musical legend and tour de force. His music has pushed boundaries in jazz, funk soul and R&B, and we are thrilled to honour his enduring legacy.

“Barbara Hannigan is a presence like no other; a passionate soprano and conductor of a unique and courageous path. We are looking forward to celebrating all three recipients at this year’s event.”

Congratulations to all of this year's winners. The drinks are on you.

