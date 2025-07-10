Hear Slide Away from Oasis’ first comeback gig, as resurgent band’s massive streaming surge and earnings are revealed

Oasis have released the first official recording from their mammoth comeback tour.

Slide Away was 16th on the setlist at Cardiff on Friday night, and you can hear the crowd in good voice. Make your own mind up about Liam’s vocal below.

We were lucky enough to be in the Principality Staidum on the night and you can read our full report which, amongst other things, reveals the real reason for all the bucket hats, here.

Oasis - Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July '25) (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, there’s no doubt the tour is making a giant splash, as borne out by newly revealed airplay and streaming figures.

Spotify yesterday confirmed a 320% surge in Oasis streams the day after the first gig, with the tracks from the setlist that aren’t amongst the band’s biggest chart hits leading the charge - Hello was on the sharp end of a 1,115% spike, while both Bring it on Down and Fade Away benefited to the tune of 1000%.

Taking a wider view, PPL, the firm that runs airplay licensing in the UK, reported that Oasis’s combined airplay since the turn of the century runs to an average of 120 plays a day across the UK, adding up to an impressive seven years of cumulative play in total. That’s a lot of Oasis.

Meanwhile, another new study claims that Don’t Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall have probably earned over £10,000,000 between them, with the former clocking up £7,057,223, if you accept an average payout of $0.004 for each of the track’s 2.3 billion streams.

Don't Look Back… has clocked up 1.1 billion streams, while Champagne Supernova and Stop Crying Your Heart Out are claimed to have earned £1,449,431 and £1,378,028, respectively.

The band's next stop is Manchester, for 5 sold-out (duh) nights at Heaton Park, before the tour rumbles on to Wembley Stadium, then Scotland, Ireland, Canada, the US, Mexico, the Far East, Australia and South America (assuming they make it that far...).