“THEY’RE IN THERE!!! And they are LOUD”: Recordings of Oasis soundchecking in Cardiff are now online
But were they the actual band?
Glastonbury is behind us and now the focus switches to the other big story of the summer – the Oasis reunion shows, which start this Friday in Cardiff, UK.
And yesterday we heard the unmistakable sound of the band rehearsing, which was uploaded onto the Internet by a fan, who presumably just happened to be loitering outside the Principality Stadium, captured it on his phone and tagged it “Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now @liamgallagher sounding biblical”.
Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now@liamgallagher sounding biblical pic.twitter.com/XyzghEl9sjJune 30, 2025
Then a second clip was uploaded, of Liam singing rhe same song – Cigarettes and Alcohol. This fan captioned it with: “THEY’RE IN THERE!!! @liamgallagher and @oasis are testing @pricicipalitysta speakers in Cardiff and they are LOUD”.
THEY’RE IN THERE!!! @liamgallagher and @oasis are testing @principalitysta speakers in Cardiff and they are LOUD pic.twitter.com/REQibZ2lrpJune 30, 2025
And of course with this being Twitter/ X these posts drew a response from Liam himself, who replied to them, jokingly: “Mmm I’m not sure about the vocals there too aggressive he really needs to take a chill pill man he’s just so angry all the time I don’t know who he thinks he is as far as I’m concerned he’s just a bigmouth from up north”.
Mmm I’m not sure about the vocals there too aggressive he really needs to take a chill pill man he’s just so angry all the time I don’t know who he thinks he is as far as I’m concerned he’s just a bigmouth from up northJune 30, 2025
The clips have caused a bit of a discussion among fans, with some arguing that the recordings weren’t the actual band rehearsing, but pre-taped recordings used to test sound levels in preparation for Friday.
Liam has waded into this, telling one fan that the audio from the stadium is “defo a recording from rehearsals unless there’s 2 of me which I’m absolutely 1 million per cent here for well there for as well.”
Meanwhile, doors and stage times have been announced for the two Cardiff gigs. Doors open at 5pm. Cast are on at 6, with Richard Ashcroft at 7, with Oasis coming up at 8:15pm. And Liam has tweeted about that too, saying: “Don’t be late or we’ll start without you and you don’t want that now do ya”.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.