“THEY’RE IN THERE!!! And they are LOUD”: Recordings of Oasis soundchecking in Cardiff are now online

Glastonbury is behind us and now the focus switches to the other big story of the summer – the Oasis reunion shows, which start this Friday in Cardiff, UK.

And yesterday we heard the unmistakable sound of the band rehearsing, which was uploaded onto the Internet by a fan, who presumably just happened to be loitering outside the Principality Stadium, captured it on his phone and tagged it “Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now @liamgallagher sounding biblical”.

Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now@liamgallagher sounding biblical pic.twitter.com/XyzghEl9sjJune 30, 2025

Then a second clip was uploaded, of Liam singing rhe same song – Cigarettes and Alcohol. This fan captioned it with: “THEY’RE IN THERE!!! @liamgallagher and @oasis are testing @pricicipalitysta speakers in Cardiff and they are LOUD”.

THEY’RE IN THERE!!! @liamgallagher and @oasis are testing @principalitysta speakers in Cardiff and they are LOUD pic.twitter.com/REQibZ2lrpJune 30, 2025

And of course with this being Twitter/ X these posts drew a response from Liam himself, who replied to them, jokingly: “Mmm I’m not sure about the vocals there too aggressive he really needs to take a chill pill man he’s just so angry all the time I don’t know who he thinks he is as far as I’m concerned he’s just a bigmouth from up north”.

Mmm I’m not sure about the vocals there too aggressive he really needs to take a chill pill man he’s just so angry all the time I don’t know who he thinks he is as far as I’m concerned he’s just a bigmouth from up northJune 30, 2025

The clips have caused a bit of a discussion among fans, with some arguing that the recordings weren’t the actual band rehearsing, but pre-taped recordings used to test sound levels in preparation for Friday.

Liam has waded into this, telling one fan that the audio from the stadium is “defo a recording from rehearsals unless there’s 2 of me which I’m absolutely 1 million per cent here for well there for as well.”

Meanwhile, doors and stage times have been announced for the two Cardiff gigs. Doors open at 5pm. Cast are on at 6, with Richard Ashcroft at 7, with Oasis coming up at 8:15pm. And Liam has tweeted about that too, saying: “Don’t be late or we’ll start without you and you don’t want that now do ya”.