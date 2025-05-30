"Throwing back": Oasis just paid homage to themselves with the reveal of retro-inspired tour merch

While this year’s long-awaited Oasis Live '25 reunion tour doesn’t kick off until 4 July 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the band will happily flog you some new threads to wear while you’re waiting. And their new line-up of top-quality officially endorsed togs pays more than a little homage to one of their favourite bands – themselves.

And – so far at least – their latest top gear is an Amazon exclusive. Classy.

In what Amazon promise will be a steady roll-out of exclusive, official, Oasis-approved gear, the globe spanning mega-corp has just revealed a range of “Knebworth 1996” T-shirts, long sleeve T-shirts and sweatshirts all featuring the Oasis logo and graphics from their famous 1996 Knebworth gigs that took place that year on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August.

(Image credit: Oasis/Amazon)

At the time, the band were riding high on the back of second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (which had been released the year earlier, in October 1995) with their most recent UK single being the timeless Don't Look Back In Anger, which had hit number one in February.

The band performing to 250,000 people is now regarded as their all-time career high and the sulky, mop-topped crowning glory of the Britpop era.

Thus, with the band about to play 41 gigs all around the world (including a return visit to max out the UK’s Wembley Stadium two more times in September), it’s no wonder that the band are keen to evoke memories of their – up until now – greatest live moment.

OASIS - Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth) [Sunday 11th August, 1996] - YouTube Watch On

And this is just the beginning. Amazon will be releasing further designs, including replica merch from Oasis' 2006 North American Tour and the Wembley concerts from 1997’s All Around The World tour. Plus we’re promised “classic album artwork merchandise for Be Here Now and Heathen Chemistry”.

Be Gear Now

Laura Lukanz, Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia and New Zealand at Amazon Music, said: “Ahead of the seismic return of Oasis this summer, we’re excited to bring this exclusive range of merch to the fans.

"Throwing back to some of their most iconic gigs and albums, from Knebworth ‘96 to Heathen Chemistry, these designs capture moments in Oasis history and are an essential for those going to the shows this summer, or for fans looking to celebrate this monumental moment. And we’re just getting started – stay tuned for more exclusive drops to follow!”

It looks like if there’s a way to make a mint from a comeback, the band are leaving no stone unturned with a movie of the tour by Steven Knight, the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders, on the way, with the entire 2025-dominating fan-pleasing process coming hot on the heels of their dynamic pricing fiasco that saw fans queuing for £135 tickets online only to be charged £337.50 (plus fees) once they got to the front.

T-shirts (£24), long-sleeved T-shirts (£30) and sweatshirts (£40) are available now from the band’s official Amazon store.