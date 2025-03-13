Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour

Surprise surprise. There’s going to be a movie made of Oasis’ (TBC triumphant) 2025 reunion gigs.

And, following what’s probably been the most hard-fought battle in documentary filmmaking of the last ten years, it’s Steven Knight, the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders, that’s just landed the boss-man behind-the-camera gig.

Doubtless telling the story of the band’s get-togethers and rehearsals, the gigs themselves and – it’s to be hoped – all the scrapping and tantrums you’d expect from a behind-the-scenes off-limits Gallagher or two, it’s Knight’s job to make sure that fans get to see their heroes in all their [what's the story morning] glory during all their ups and downs.

Where were you while we were getting high?

And it’s a gig that – provided he can keep his artistic and all-access no-stone-unturned side of the deal – is going to be a sure-fire commercial winner given the band’s ability to sell out every single date on the tour, taking an estimated £400 million in ticket sales with the two brothers trousering £50 million each.

Guy Ritchie must be furious.

Knight also wrote David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things and scripted, produced and directed Locke, starring Tom Hardy.

Recent musical jaunts include creating and writing the ska documentary series This Town for the BBC and writing Maria, the Oscar-nominated film about Maria Callas starring Angelina Jolie.

The upcoming Knight-produced Oasis opus will be directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace with the pair toting major musical form in the shape of LCD Soundsystem’s documentary and concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom the acclaimed documentary on the early 2000s NYC music scene.

As yet there’s no word of a release date or what medium (or streaming platform) the finished product will eventually reach their fans on, but, whatever the band chooses here’s hoping it’s not ‘dynamically priced’, eh?