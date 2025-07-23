New Taylor Swift documentary hopes to show sides of the star "that they might not know or expect”

Swifties rejoice (or prepare to cover your eyes). There's a new "in-depth" Taylor Swift documentary coming your way soon.

Currently with a working title of Taylor, the show promises that it “will dig deep across the musician’s 20-year career, a period that has seen her transcend the realm of pop star to become a cultural icon like no other.”

Needless to say we’re being offered plenty of interviews with industry insiders and talking heads and the inclusion of "rare archive" material that promises to "reveal fresh insights into Taylor and her story as the series charts her journey from ambitious teen with towering dreams to one of the most influential and scrutinised figures of our time.”

The two-parter will be directed by Guy King, the man behind The Fall, Bombing Brighton and Our Falklands War, alongside producer Jessica Brady and archive producer Lina Caicedo. The series is being edited by BAFTA Martin Thompson.

“Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st Century voice for women and young people,” says King. “Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We’re excited to tell her story."

“We’re thrilled that Sandpaper and director Guy King will be bringing their calibre of storytelling to chart the impact of Taylor Swift on today’s culture,” says Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4.

“Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we’re keen for this series to reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect.”

Certainly there’s much to dive into here and it’s easy to see the screen mileage to be had in exploring her signing with Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine label back in 2005 (aged just 15) and the subsequent sale of her life’s work to Scooter Braun, the music mogul who would spend an uncomfortable few years as the world’s biggest music star’s arch nemesis.

Then there’s that music’s eventual redemption, finding itself back in the possession of Swift herself (after an immeasurable amount of publicly-expressed angst and the exchange of an as yet undisclosed sum of money).

Plus, we’d love some insight into how exactly one goes about re-recording your 20-year-old masters and the gear involved in such a tortuous process.

And while her own official Eras Tour film showed the glittery front-end of her efforts, what about the punishing mental and physical logistics of conducting a 152-date, 21-month long, 3-hours per night tour?

And don’t forget, of course, that “long list of ex-lovers” that’s always worth another needless tabloid airing.

All in all, a rich vein of triumph, tribulation, heartache and hubris to plunder.

Taylor (working title) will be aired later this year.