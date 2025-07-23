"I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother": The remaining members of Black Sabbath lead the tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, as Elton John and Tom Morello also offer their condolences

News
By published

The stars come out in force for Osbourne, who’s passing comes just three weeks after his final triumphant Back to the Beginning mega-gig

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Harry How/Getty)

The tributes have been pouring in for rock and metal legend Ozzy Osbourne following the announcement of his death last night, aged 76. And, with Osbourne being one of the true greats of rock and metal, musicians from across all genres have been sharing their tributes.

Top of the pile has to be Osbourne’s fellow members of Black Sabbath, the band he co-founded and who got back together with the star to perform one last gig in Birmingham earlier this month on 5 July, 2025.

Geezer Butler, the band’s bassist, wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye dear friend. Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

A post shared by Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler)

A photo posted by on

Guitarist Tony Iommi’s Instagram tribute read: “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

“My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi)

A photo posted by on

And, posting a touching photobooth photograph of himself with the young Ozzy, drummer Bill Ward wrote: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

A post shared by 🕊⬛️Bill Ward Official⬛️🕊 (@billwarddrummer)

A photo posted by on

Following close behind Osbourne’s fellow band members followed a phalanx of music stars including Elton John, who wrote: “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.”

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

A photo posted by on

Rod Stewart said: “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

A photo posted by on

Alice Cooper paid tribute with: “The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.

“Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better.”

Ronnie Wood posted a pic of himself with Osbourne alongside Slash and Jeff Beck, saying: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

Meanwhile, outside the rock realm fellow Birmingham brethren Duran Duran posted: “What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent. Hard to imagine a world without him. Ozzy brought so much joy, humour and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives. Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies.”

A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran)

A photo posted by on

There were also words from fellow Brummie Ali Campbell of UB40. “Rest In Peace Ozzy The Prince of Darkness. A true Birmingham legend. The undisputed king of heavy metal. You didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked back,” he wrote.

You can read more tributes from Back to the Beginning musical director Tom Morello, Whitesnake's David Coverdale, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Billie Joe Armstrong, Gavin Rossdale, Yungblud, Jason Momoa, Flava Flav and boxer Frank Bruno below.

RIP Ozzy Osbourne. 1948 - 2025.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Scott Ian (@scottianthrax)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

A photo posted by on

Categories
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.