"I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother": The remaining members of Black Sabbath lead the tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, as Elton John and Tom Morello also offer their condolences

The tributes have been pouring in for rock and metal legend Ozzy Osbourne following the announcement of his death last night, aged 76. And, with Osbourne being one of the true greats of rock and metal, musicians from across all genres have been sharing their tributes.

Top of the pile has to be Osbourne’s fellow members of Black Sabbath, the band he co-founded and who got back together with the star to perform one last gig in Birmingham earlier this month on 5 July, 2025.

Geezer Butler, the band’s bassist, wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye dear friend. Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi’s Instagram tribute read: “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

“My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

And, posting a touching photobooth photograph of himself with the young Ozzy, drummer Bill Ward wrote: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Following close behind Osbourne’s fellow band members followed a phalanx of music stars including Elton John, who wrote: “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.”

Rod Stewart said: “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Alice Cooper paid tribute with: “The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.

“Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better.”

Ronnie Wood posted a pic of himself with Osbourne alongside Slash and Jeff Beck, saying: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNGJuly 22, 2025

Meanwhile, outside the rock realm fellow Birmingham brethren Duran Duran posted: “What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent. Hard to imagine a world without him. Ozzy brought so much joy, humour and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives. Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies.”

There were also words from fellow Brummie Ali Campbell of UB40. “Rest In Peace Ozzy The Prince of Darkness. A true Birmingham legend. The undisputed king of heavy metal. You didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked back,” he wrote.

Rest In Peace Ozzy The Prince of DarknessA true Birmingham legendThe undisputed king of heavy metalYou didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked backMy thoughts are with Sharon and the entire Osbourne family during this time🖤 pic.twitter.com/y0DEQNjwCdJuly 22, 2025

You can read more tributes from Back to the Beginning musical director Tom Morello, Whitesnake's David Coverdale, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Billie Joe Armstrong, Gavin Rossdale, Yungblud, Jason Momoa, Flava Flav and boxer Frank Bruno below.

RIP Ozzy Osbourne. 1948 - 2025.

A Very Sad Good Morning, All…Thoughts & Prayers To Ozzy’s Family, Friends & Fans…I’ve Known & Loved Him Since We Met At The California Jam In 1974…An Awful Lot Of Loss This Year…Much Love To All…Have As Nice A Day As You Can…❌❌❌🙏✨🙏✨⭐️✨🙏✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/OjDYt285gbJuly 22, 2025

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKgJuly 22, 2025