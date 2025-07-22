Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dies, aged 76
Family releases short statement confirming the news
Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, it's been confirmed.
A statement released by his family says: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Osbourne's death comes less than three weeks after he played his farewell 'Back to the Beginning' show at Villa Park, on 5 July.
Alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward and bassist Geezer Butler, Osbourne formed Black Sabbath in 1968. The band came to be recognised as heavy metal pioneers for landmark songs such as Paranoid, War Pigs and Iron Man.
Osbourne left the band in 1979 and pursued a successful solo career, later finding fame as a reality TV star alongside his family. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.
