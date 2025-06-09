“A groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music”: Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone, has died aged 82

Legendary funk and soul musician Sly Stone (AKA Sylvester Stewart) has died at the age of 82, his family have confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” reads a statement. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Sly and the Family Stone were formed in 1966, and had a string of uplifting, defiant hits including Dance to the Music, Stand! and I Want to Take You Higher. In 1969 they headlined the Harlem Cultural Festival - the subject of Questlove’s 2021 film Summer of Soul - and performed at Woodstock a few weeks later.

As his drug consumption increased, Stone’s behaviour became more erratic, causing friction within the band. He still managed to record at least two more classic albums, though: 1971’s There's a Riot Goin' On, which featured the single Family Affair, and 1973’s Fresh.

The following decades were characterised by personal problems and occasional reappearances, but Stone’s influence continued to be recognised and celebrated and he released a memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), in 2023. He was also the subject of a Questlove documentary, Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), which was released earlier this year.