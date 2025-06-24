“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground”: Mick Ralphs, guitarist for Mott The Hoople and Bad Company, has died aged 81

Mick Ralphs was the guitarist and founding member of two of the all-time great British rock bands — Mott The Hoople and Bad Company.

His death at the age of 81 came nine years after he suffered a stroke following his final performance with Bad Company at London’s O2 arena on 29 October 2016.

Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers stated: “Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

Michael Geoffrey Ralphs was born on 31 March 1944 in Stoke Lacy, Herefordshire.

He became famous in the early ’70s as a member of Mott The Hoople, in which he starred alongside singer Ian Hunter.

The band’s breakthrough hit was All The Young Dudes, written and produced by David Bowie. Ralphs provided the song’s signature guitar intro.

All The Young Dudes reached No.3 on the UK chart in 1972 and was later ranked at No.166 in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time.

Ralphs also wrote several key songs for Mott, with and without Ian Hunter, including Ready For Love and One Of The Boys.

Ralphs left Mott in 1973 to form the supergroup Bad Company with Rodgers and another ex-member of Free, drummer Simon Kirke, plus former King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell.

Bad Company were signed to Led Zeppelin’s label Swan Song and managed by Zep handler Peter Grant.

The group’s debut album, titled simply Bad Company, made No.1 in the US in 1974.

Ralphs wrote the the album’s opening track Can’t Get Enough, and the band also reworked his Mott song Ready For Love.

Later Ralphs co-wrote the classic 1975 hit Feel Like Makin’ Love and penned the anthem Live For The Music.

Bad Company split up in 1982 but reunited on various occasions — with and without Paul Rodgers.

Ralphs also enjoyed a reunion with Mott The Hoople in 2009.

His Bad Co. bandmate Simon Kirke mourned him as “a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist."

Kirke’s statement concluded: “We will miss him deeply."