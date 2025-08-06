“Transforms your audio from phone-quality to studio-ready instantly. Just plug in and create, anywhere, anytime”: Blackstar’s audio interface range just got a lot more portable with the pocket-sized Polar Go
Turn the park into your studio with a super-compact interface that can fit into the palm of your hand, and yet is packed with features – including a built-in ProCapture stereo mic system
Blackstar Amplification has launched the Polar Go, a guitar audio interface that is small enough to fit in your pocket and is designed to work seamlessly with your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
The Polar Go is equipped with Blackstar’s proprietary ProCapture Stereo Mics system, and has a combo XLR and 1/4” input, with +48V phantom power so you could hook it up with a condenser mic. There are dual USB-C outputs – one for power, one for data – and a 3.5 mm output for monitoring via studio headphones.
“Polar Go is more than a mobile interface,” says Blackstar. “It’s a complete, pocket-sized studio designed for the modern creator.”
We were big fans of Blackstar’s Polar 2 audio interface. It looked cool, was easy to use, exceptional for recording electric guitars. The Polar Go shrinks this concept down into a simple audio two-knob interface (for Input and Output volume) that is small enough to fit inside your pocket. And it, too, is designed for creators of all stripes, not just guitarists.
Blackstar has made this for singer-songwriters, rappers, spoken word artists, poets, comedians, podcasters and streamers, too. It is compatible with iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows, and with all major recording apps – GarageBand, BandLab, Zoom etc.
As the promo pic below suggests, you could take this down to your local park and track acoustic guitars – the birds and aircraft hum might even add a sort of field music authenticity to your work, open chords in the open air.
Sorry, we’re running away with ourselves here, but then that’s the point of a device like this. It’s a take-anywhere unit for capturing an idea – or developing on – as and when inspiration strikes, which as you know is hard to forecast.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Those stereo mics have a lot of range. Blackstar says they’ll “capture anything from ASMR to a grand piano”.
Under the hood, there is a DSP engine that applies the onboard reverb, compression, EQ and noise control. The Polar Go is designed to be used by the novice and expert alike.
The Polar Go’s rechargeable battery will give you up to six hours of on-the-go recording time. The accompanying Polar Go app lets you shape the sounds you are recording.
There is onboard video recording support, so you can synch up your A/V, presets for podcasts, guitars, vocals and more to get you started, and a Magic Wand tool to gussy up your sound in an instant.
“Whether you’re a singer-songwriter, podcaster, livestreamer or filmmaker, Polar Go transforms your audio from phone-quality to studio-ready instantly,” says Blackstar. “Just plug in and create, anywhere, anytime.”
The Polar Go is available now, priced £79/$129. For more information, head over to Blackstar Amplification.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.