M-Audio upgrades its M-Track Duo budget audio interface with "pro-quality" converters and USB-C connectivity

The budget audio interface market is a crowded one, and price-conscious music-makers are spoilt for choice these days when it comes to affordable options for home recording.

Released in 2021, M-Audio's M-Track Duo is a basic but reliable USB audio interface with an entry-level spec that we described in our review as offering "fantastic value" for musicians on a budget. Today, M-Audio has announced the successor to that interface: M-Track Duo HD.

Aimed at musicians, producers, podcasters and content creators, the 2-in/2-out M-Track Duo HD boasts improved audio - 24-bit/192kHz converters compared to Duo's 16-bit/48kHz - providing 55dB of gain through M-Audio's low-noise Crystal preamps, both equipped with +48V phantom power. It also swaps out Duo's USB-B input for a USB-C.

Compatible with Mac, PC, iOS and Android, Duo HD features dual Combo XLR/TRS inputs that can handle mic, line or instrument signals, along with two 1/4" TRS outputs and a 1/4" headphone output with an independent level control. Duo HD's Direct/USB monitor switch offers zero-latency monitoring of its inputs.

The interface arrives with a software bundle that includes the MPC Beats music production software, along with a selection of virtual instruments and effects plugins from AIR.

M-Track Duo HD is priced at $99, double the price of the M-Track Duo. It's also available as part of a Producer Pack bundle with M-Audio's HD41 headphones and M100 studio condenser mic, priced at $179.

Find out more on M-Audio's website.

