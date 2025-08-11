"We’ve been working on something different": Auxy launches macOS version of mobile music-making app and teases forthcoming hardware instrument

Auxy Studio is one of our favourite music-making apps for iOS. Launched in 2014, it offered users a simple, uncluttered interface that made sequencing its onboard sounds quick and intuitive, and it's since been updated with a host of useful features including MIDI support and DAW export.

The app has now officially launched a desktop version that brings Auxy to macOS for the first time. Available now in the App Store, Auxy Max offers all the same sounds and features as the iOS version. A free version is available with a limit of four instruments per project, but more can be had if you upgrade to the paid-for tier at $59.99.

In other Auxy news, the company has teased the release of its debut hardware product. While we're not entirely sure what form this will take, Auxy has shared an image that gives us a glimpse of an off-white corner, complete with a wooden end-cheek and the company logo. (It looks likely to be a keyboard equipped with Auxy's sound library.)

(Image credit: Auxy)

"Alongside improving our apps and adding more sounds, we’ve been working on something different: a hardware product that we plan to launch later this fall," reads a statement from Auxy. "Our goal is to build a playable instrument, based on the same philosophy as our apps: beautiful, simple, and made to inspire creativity. We’re excited to share more soon. Stay tuned!"

Auxy Max is available now, but you'll have to wait a few more months to get your hands on the company's mysterious hardware instrument. In the meantime, here's a video of Japanese artist Voboku performing a head-banging live set with nothing more than an iPhone and a copy of Auxy.

Auxy Max is compatible with macOS 13.5 or later. Download Auxy Max from the App Store.