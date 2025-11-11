KV331 Audio is giving away one of the best iPad synths we've ever tested for free

KV331 Audio has made its flagship synth app SynthMaster 2 available as a free download on the App Store until 17 November, offering mobile music-makers an opportunity to pick up one of the best iOS synths around for nothing.

Available as both a standalone instrument and AUv3 plugin, SynthMaster 2 on iOS is based on the same dual-layer engine as its desktop counterpart, and each layer can host oscillators operating in four modes: Basic (single-cycle or sampled waves with eight voices of unison), Additive (stacking eight Basics), Wavetable (up to 256-frame waves) and Vector (blending four Basic oscillators in two dimensions).

Each layer has its own filter, modulation sources and insert effects, and there are global effects sends available as well. Filtering options cover six types, including digital, virtual analogue, ladder and state-variable models, with optional distortion stages. Modulation comes courtesy of a multitude of sources, including four LFOs, multistage envelopes, sequencers and MIDI, and can be routed via the mod matrix.

SynthMaster 2 is equipped with a 32-step sequencer and multimode arpeggiator, and the range of 12 insert effects onboard includes a 6-band EQ, distortion, bitcrusher, phaser, chorus, tremolo, ensemble, delay, reverb, compressor, and vocoder. The app arrives with 1000 presets designed by sound designers including BigTone, Yuli Yolo and Nori Ubukata.

In our 2021 review of KV331 SynthMaster 2 iOS, we gave the app four stars, describing it as "the solid culmination of one of the best mobile synths around".

Typically priced at $14.99, SynthMaster 2 already offered iPad-wielding synthesists an impressive amount of bang for their buck – at $0.00, it's an absolute no-brainer. Don't hang around, though, as SynthMaster 2 for iPad is only free until November 17. KV331 is also offering a number of discounts on its other products, which we've copied below.

Head over to the App Store to download SynthMaster 2 or find out more on KV331 Audio's website.

