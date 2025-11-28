I've found 9 free plugin deals for Black Friday including a killer bundle deal - help yourself to something for nothing

Lots of music makers save year-round to take advantage of the Black Friday plugin deals , and while it’s the best time of the year to bag discounted software, it’s also a great time to pick up something for nothing. As well as covering the regular deals, I’ve also been keeping an eye out for some free plugins , and I’ve pulled together all the best ones for you right here.

Some of these deals are no strings attached, but for others, you might need to purchase something first to unlock the deal. Nearly all of them will require you to input your email, and some require a free iLok account to use them in your DAW. All of them are spectacular value for money, or in some cases, no money at all. Keep reading to grab your free plugins!

Universal Audio: Pick 1 of 10

Choose from one of ten different plugins free of charge with this amazing deal over at the Universal Audio website. From classic compressors to tape saturation, there’s something for everyone here, but you’ll need to act fast because they’re only available from November 27 to December 1.

Waves Black Friday: Free Magma StressBox plugin

Waves has now unveiled its annual Black Friday freebie for 2025. Magma StressBox is a one-knob plugin designed to 'shape musical tension and feel' through a combination of expansion and compression. Waves says: "Turn right for explosive punch and energy, or left for intimate control and focus. Each twist transforms your track’s feel, adding drama, contrast, and movement in a single knob."

Antelope Audio MG4+: Free EQ plugin

Based on the Maag Audio EQ4, this EQ plugin from Antelope Audio is available completely free of charge until November 30. It may look like any other EQ, but the MG4+ does a really neat trick that very few other EQs have in their locker. The 'sky' band allows you to add a high frequency shelf to the 30k and beyond band, which can have a marked effect on your mix or on your vocal tracks. While most humans can't hear beyond 20k, adding this air band gives a perceptible lift to your tracks, and for nothing it's well worth adding to your tone locker.

AIR Tape Double-Track: Free tape plugin

If you’re tired of double-tracking your guitar and vocal takes, this awesome plugin from AIR gives you the feel of tape double-tracking without the endless onslaught of punching in and recording separate takes. AIR Tape Double-Track creates the illusion of multiple takes by using varispeed and modulation to cut down on time recording and speed up your productions. It’s available completely free of charge at the AIR website.

Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle

This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal.

Plugin Boutique: Free with paid purchase

Okay so this isn’t strictly 100% free, but if you buy anything in the Plugin Boutique Black Friday sale you can bag yourself one of five plugins completely free of charge. With some deals at the PB site in the single figures, this is a great value way to get more for your money, even if you’re just buying a simple utility plugin to help elevate your mixes. You can choose from Lunacy Time, IK Multimedia MixBox, Universal Audio UAD Galaxy Tape Echo, Native Instruments Massive, or Excite Audio Bloom Vocal Edit Lite when you check out.

Neural DSP Nano Cortex: Free plugin

The Neural DSP Nano Cortex is ideal for players who don’t want to fully commit to a floor modeler but want the convenience of amp modeling for playing live shows. It’s jam-packed with some of the most incredible captures we’ve ever heard, and you can make your own captures with it too – impressive for such a small unit. With this deal, if you buy a Nano Cortex from an approved retailer between November 21 and December 3, you can bag yourself any Neural DSP plugin completely free of charge!

iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin

This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.

Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins

The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.

Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor

Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.

