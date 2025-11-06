Waves is teasing a free plugin release for Black Friday – sign up today to be first in line

Do you live for a bargain? Are you short on funds but big on musical ambition? If the answer to either of those questions is yes, then count yourselves lucky: Black Friday is fast approaching.

We're only a few short weeks away from Cyber Weekend – unquestionably the most exciting time of the year for budget-conscious music nerds – and the discounts are already rolling in thick and fast across both hardware and software.

Scores of Black Friday plugin deals have already arrived in our inbox, along with screamingly good prices on music software of all shapes and sizes. But you know what's better than a discounted plugin? A free plugin, obviously.

Nobody understands this better than software developer Waves, who are once again celebrating Cyber Weekend with the release of a mysterious freebie –alluringly described by the brand as "VERY exciting" – which will be revealed on November 29th, AKA Black Friday.

While Waves have yet to share any details on the forthcoming free plugin, there's little doubt that it'll be worth a download, considering that Cyber Weekends past have seen Waves dish out lo-fi reverbs, vocal processors and delay plugins endorsed by renowned mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge.

Last year, the company gave away IDX Intelligent Dynamics, a versatile frequency-dependent dynamics processor designed to give lifeless mixes a kick up the backside. That's a plugin worth $79, all yours for a grand total of zero dollars.

If you're interested, we recommend that you visit Waves' website and sign up to their mailing list to be notified when it's released. The company is only giving away a limited number of licenses, so it's worth being first in line when the time comes.

And if you're a fan of Waves plugins, you may want to check out the Waves early Black Friday sale, which features a smorgasbord of discounts across many of the best Waves plugins, starting from only $24.99.