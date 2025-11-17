“As close to perfect as we have ever heard”: ValhallaDSP’s new plugin is the product of eight years research and development

ValhallaDSP’s reverb and delay plugins are rightly lauded as some of the best on the market. Combining easy-to-use interfaces, stellar sound and good value – the brand’s plugins are all either free, or a flat price of $50 – it’s little surprise that Valhalla plugins regularly crop up on the hard drives of pros we visit in the studio.

Now Valhalla has added a new plugin to its lineup. ValhallaFutureVerb is an algorithmic reverb plugin that specialises in modern, transparent and realistic tones. According to the developer its creation is the product of eight years of research and development, resulting in reverb modes that are “as close to perfect as we have ever heard.”

Although pristine reverb is the headline feature here, FutureVerb has numerous other tricks up its sleeve too. There are eight reverb algorithms on offer, five of which are modelled on realistic spaces while the remaining three cater for huge ambient spaces and tight nonlinear reverbs.

Along with the reverb module, FutureVerb also features an echo section with 12 modes. These range from modern clean delays to vintage-style tape and analogue modes, plus reversed and pitch shifted delay effects. These latter categories include the Swarm and Sparkle modes, which use detuned granular delays in order to create unique and distinctive ambience.

The echo module can be placed either before or after the reverb, in order to act as a pre-delay or further process the output of the reverb to create extreme and otherworldly effects.

FutureVerb also has four colour modes, which affect the EQ and high frequency decay of the effects. The modes on offer here are Neutral, Bright, Dark and Studio. These are joined by high- and low-pass output filters, and an LFO for modulating the effect.

In typical Valhalla fashion, the FutureVerb UI is clean and simple, aiming for ease-of-use and immediacy over depth.

“We’re happiest about the controls we’ve left out,” the developer states. “The goal of ValhallaFutureVerb was to have as few parameters as possible, and make those parameters powerful.”

ValhallaFutureVerb is out now, priced at $50. Head to the ValhallaDSP site for more information and to download a demo. Here it in action in the SoundCloud clips above.

Want to capture the Valhalla sound for free? Check out our introduction to the brand's modern-classic freebie Supermassive below.