"It will drag out your inner Brian Eno with frightening ease": Soundtoys makes some of the best effects plugins we've ever tested, and they're discounted by up to 75% for Black Friday

We interview a lot of producers here at MusicRadar, and across all of those conversations, there's one brand that gets mentioned more than any other: Soundtoys.

These effects plugins are some of the most popular processors on the market for a reason - they simply sound great. Just ask Jack Antonoff, who has name-checked Soundtoys' FilterFreak as one of his go-to tools for vocal production.

In our review of Soundtoys 5, we gave this mammoth plugin bundle a five-star rating and described it as "an essential collection of effects for producers in all genres". That very bundle (which has since been updated to 5.5) is currently available for less than half price in the Black Friday sales over at Soundtoys' website and Plugin Boutique, giving you the complete array of Soundtoys tools for a serious discount. At only $239 for a suite of 23 phenomenal effects, that's one of the best Black Friday plugin deals we've seen this year.

If that sounds like a bit too much of an investment, Soundtoys is offering some fantastic discounts across individual effects, with some of its most popular titles (including FilterFreak) available for up to 75% off. Scroll down for a few of our top picks.

Save $360 Soundtoys Soundtoys 5.5: was $599 now $239 at soundtoys.com The complete collection of Soundtoys plugins features all the effects you're ever likely to need. Bringing together 23 plugins in one bundle, Soundtoys 5.5 features its new SpaceBlender reverb, popular pitch and formant-shifter Little AlterBoy, beloved saturation and distortion tools Decapitator and Devil-Loc, versatile delays like PrimalTap and EchoBoy, chorus and widening effects such as Crystallizer and Microshift... need we go on? This is an unbelievable amount of effects-processing goodness for a phenomenal price.

Save 74% Soundtoys FilterFreak: was $149 now $39 at soundtoys.com Faithfully reproducing the sound of classic analogue resonant filters, FilterFreak is one of the most musical filter plugins we've ever tested. Choose from highpass, lowpass, bandpass and band-reject modes with 2 to 8 poles, experiment with funky auto-wah and sample-and-hold effects, enjoy synth-like resonant filter sweeps or add a touch of analogue-style saturation with 7 different saturation models. If it's good enough for Antonoff, it's good enough for us.

Save 75% Soundtoys Decapitator: was $199 now $49 at soundtoys.com One of Soundtoys' most popular plugins, Decapitator is a saturation tool beloved by everyone from amateur beatmakers to professional mix engineers. Capturing the gritty sound of tubes, transistors and circuitry pushed to the limit, Decapitator will add the sought-after sound of analogue warmth and character to any signal, with five different types of saturation models that emulate both vintage and modern studio hardware.

Save $150 Soundtoys EchoBoy: was $199 now $49 at soundtoys.com Described by Soundtoys as "the ultimate realization" of their absolute obsession with delay effects, this plugin captures decades of echo and delay sounds in one versatile effect, offering 30 built-in styles carefully modelled on vintage classics such as the Roland Space Echo, Maestro Echoplex and Electro-Harmonix Memory Man. If you buy one delay plugin this Cyber Monday, make it this one.

Save 61% Soundtoys SpaceBlender: was $99 now $39 at soundtoys.com Described as an "imaginary space machine", SpaceBlender is an experimental reverb that brings together an innovative approach inspired by the tape looping techniques used by pioneering ambient musicians with a nod to beloved vintage digital reverbs. SpaceBlender is unique, inventive and - despite being relatively light on controls - hugely versatile: it can do expansive ambient spaces, snappy gated reverbs and fun reverse effects, while also handling more conventional applications. And, as our review notes, it will "drag out your inner Brian Eno" with frightening ease.

As well as making excellent plugins, the Soundtoys team also happen to be a generous bunch – the company recently donated $61,000 to Doctors Without Borders, raised entirely through sales of its Radiator tube saturation plugin. All Radiator sales made at Soundtoys' website after November 1, 2025, will now benefit World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the plugin is currently available for less than half price at $39.