Don’t DAW us, get to the (virtual analogue) chorus: You can now buy Reason’s iconic Rack of virtual outboard as a standalone plugin

NAMM 2026: Ever been tempted by the look of Reason’s Rack of virtual analogue gear, but can’t find space in your heart for another DAW? Well today might be your lucky day, as the Reason Rack is now available as a standalone purchase or subscription for the first time.

Launched in 2000, Reason was one of the first wave of DAWs. Building on the success of Propellerhead Software’s iconic soft synth ReBirth, Reason brought an old-school studio workflow into the software realm, with a faux-analogue design that set it apart from the more digital look of Logic or Cubase.

Over the past 25 years, Reason has been through a lot of changes. Originally a MIDI-only, self-contained application, subsequent updates have seen the workflow expand to add audio recording, Rack Extensions and eventually full VST plugin support.

One thing that has remained constant, however, has been Reason’s distinctive Rack. Modelled on a real-world rack of studio hardware, the Rack is where users load and edit instruments and effects, routing devices through the use of virtual patch cables.

The Rack and its impressive crop of native devices has always been Reason’s strongest suit. With the launch of Reason 11 in 2019, Propellerhead – simultaneously rebranded as Reason Studios – introduced the Reason Rack plugin, which allowed it to be used as a plugin within third-party DAWs for the first time.

(Image credit: Reason Studios)

Earlier this month, it was announced that Reason Studios had been acquired by AI mastering specialist LANDR. It seems the new owner is wasting no time in making a few changes.

As well as being sold alongside the full DAW, the Reason Rack is now available on its own in plugin form priced at $199. That price gets you the plugin in VST3/AU/AAX formats, including access to 66 instruments and effects from Reason’s stock devices.

Those devices include more than 30 virtual instruments, including highlights such as the Objekt modelling synth, Polytone virtual analogue and Mimic sampler. The rest of the list is made up of effects, MIDI sequencers and generators, and utilities. In all it’s a pretty comprehensive line-up.

As well as being available for standalone purchase, users can also now subscribe to the Reason Rack on its own, priced at £/$99 per-year or £/$11.99 per-month. Reason Studios has also dropped the price of the full DAW, which can now be had for £/$299.

Finally, those that want to go ‘all-in’ can subscribe to Reason+, which includes access to the full DAW, plus extras including a plugin bundle, unlimited distribution via LANDR, unlimited stem separation and unlimited AI mastering.

Reason+ is priced at £/$169 per-year or £/$19.99 per-month.

“Artists have been clear about wanting more flexibility, features and value,” said LANDR CEO Pascal Pilon. “These changes are designed to deliver on those needs while preserving the creative workflow that makes Reason unique.”