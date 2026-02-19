“I’ll be having fun with this for a long time to come”: UJAM's Voxcraft delivers creative vocal manipulation without the menu-diving

UJAM – the plugin company co-founded by Hans Zimmer and Pharrell – has unveiled a new multi-effects plugin designed for creative vocal manipulation.

Voxcraft's interface features six individual effects modules running along the bottom – Dynamics, Character, Filter, Delay, Reverb, and Chop – alongside a core vocal processing section up top. The top panel gives you access to pitch-shifting, formant-shifting and a unison effect, along with a pitch correction control that can be linked to a scale of your choice.

The plugin's lower panel houses six categories of effect, each equipped with six different modes to choose from; effects can be switched on or off, but their order in the vocal chain is fixed. The Dynamics module combines multi-band compression and gating to help you shape the dynamics of a vocal take, with modes ranging from gentle volume control and levelling to OTT-style, exaggerated compression.

Character introduces various styles of distortion, from vintage fuzz and vinyl crackle to overtly digital bitcrushing, and the Filter module gives you access to six filter modes covering expected options (low-pass, high-pass) and more creative effects like phase-shifting and comb filtering.

The Delay section offers ping-pong, granular and stereo modes, and the Reverb delivers authentic room and hall-sized spaces alongside reverse and gated reverbs, a plate reverb emulation and an ambient-leaning Infinity mode. Finally, the Chop module introduces all manner of glitchy, stuttery chaos, from randomized slicing and dicing to a trance gate effect.

Joining these six modules are a handful of nice-to-haves at the very bottom of the menu – controls for EQ, double-tracking and auto-gain – plus input gain, output gain and a Mix slider. Voxcraft arrives with 100 presets with which to get started, and there's a randomization control for instantly creating new presets with fully randomized parameters.

Each of Voxcraft's modules has one central knob for dialling in the effect, along with one or two additional controls for fine-tuning. There's not a whole lot of tweakability on offer here, but UJAM says Voxcraft is intended to be fast, intuitive and failsafe; it's not designed for detailed sound-shaping, but more of a quick-and-dirty tool for throwing on a vocal and taking it somewhere completely different without stacking multiple plugins or diving through menus. The price reflects this: at the introductory discount of $39, it's miles cheaper than similar plugins like Universal Audio's Topline Vocal Suite.

Producer, songwriter and Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Jam City is evidently a fan: in UJAM's press release, he described Voxcraft as "truly transformative for vocals and effective on other audio sources too", adding: “I’ll be having fun with this for a long time to come.”

UJAM Voxcraft is available now for macOS and Windows in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats. There's a free trial available if you want to give it a spin.

Find out more on UJAM's website.