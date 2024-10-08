“Like having a seasoned engineer in a classic analogue studio”: Universal Audio unveils new vocal production plugin Topline Vocal Suite

As part of its Constellations launch event, Universal Audio has announced the release of a several new products, including the next generation of Apollo X interfaces and plugin versions of three of its amp emulation pedals.

That’s not all, though; today UA unveils a new vocal production plugin which it says offers everything you need to create perfect vocal mixes: Topline Vocal Suite.

At the heart of Topline Vocal Suite is its vocal tuner, which can handle everything from transparent pitch correction to robotic hard-tuning. UA tells us that it’s “never been so easy” to dial in vocal tuning: simply identify the key and scale of your track with Topline’s Key Finder, or set manually, and the plugin will take care of the rest.

Universal Audio brings a whole world of mic modelling to its Standard Series mics with the Hemisphere plugin

Vocals can be tuned in close to real-time thanks to Topline’s low-latency Live Mode, so you’re able to experiment with pitch correction on-the-fly or even use the plugin for live performance. The plugin is equipped with over 150 presets designed by mix engineers known for working with Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and U2.

Topline Vocal Suite is much more than just a pitch correction plugin, though; UA has kitted it out with a variety of tools for vocal production and additional effects, including emulations of classic analogue hardware.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Vintage-inspired mic preamps and tape-style saturation are joined by a handy vocal compressor and an easy-to-use EQ, while a versatile multi-effects section with delay, reverb and modulation can be used to lend your vocals space, depth and character.

In other news, UA has announced that its software emulations of the famed SSL 4000 Series console, SSL 4000 E Channel Strip Collection and SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor Collection, are now available as native plugins.

Topline Vocal Suite is available now for macOS and Windows in VST/VST3/AU/AAAX formats, and priced at an introductory discount of $199.

Find out more on Universal Audio’s website.