“I don’t have many guitar players’ albums on my iPhone, but I can tell you this – Jeff is there”: John McLaughlin discusses the magic of Jeff Beck – and names his favourite underrated guitarist
"His tone was like butter," McLaughlin says of his late friend
John McLaughlin isn’t always mentioned in lists of the greatest-ever guitar players. But of course he should be.
McLaughlin is more of a guitarist’s guitar player, meaning that those in the game know, while outsiders overlook him.
“That’s true,” he tells MusicRadar. “But the thing about guitar is that if your playing is really good, people get to know you quickly.”
Asked to name the guitarist he believes is the most underrated of all time, McLaughlin replies without hesitation:
“Leslie West. Remember him? From Mountain. I went to see them in New York, and I’d never heard of Leslie West at the time, but I’d been hearing his guitar playing on some stuff.
“It was just beautiful. We lost him early, and I think that guy was really an unsung hero.”
McLaughlin himself was hailed by none other than Jeff Beck as the greatest player of his generation.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
He says now: “Well, Jeff was a sweetheart. And I felt that Jeff was outstanding in every way. He had a way of playing, didn’t he?
“I remember when we started playing together in the ‘70s, and subsequently, later, and whether we’d be jamming or in the studio it was inspiring.
“It was in his fingers. He would just nail it. And his tone, it was like butter.
“He had the tone, the technique, everything. He had the taste, too. I mean, I don’t have many guitar players’ albums on my iPhone, but I can tell you this – Jeff is there.
McLaughlin adds: “I think everybody kind of agrees with me, right? I think even Eric Clapton, and however many other guitar players, I think that we all agree that Jeff was killer.
“We all miss him, you know? But we’re all onward to the same destination, so we might as well laugh while we’re alive. So, there you go.”
Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.