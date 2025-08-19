“I don’t have many guitar players’ albums on my iPhone, but I can tell you this – Jeff is there”: John McLaughlin discusses the magic of Jeff Beck – and names his favourite underrated guitarist

John McLaughlin isn’t always mentioned in lists of the greatest-ever guitar players. But of course he should be.

McLaughlin is more of a guitarist’s guitar player, meaning that those in the game know, while outsiders overlook him.

“That’s true,” he tells MusicRadar. “But the thing about guitar is that if your playing is really good, people get to know you quickly.”

Asked to name the guitarist he believes is the most underrated of all time, McLaughlin replies without hesitation:

“Leslie West. Remember him? From Mountain. I went to see them in New York, and I’d never heard of Leslie West at the time, but I’d been hearing his guitar playing on some stuff.

“It was just beautiful. We lost him early, and I think that guy was really an unsung hero.”

Silver Paper - YouTube Watch On

McLaughlin himself was hailed by none other than Jeff Beck as the greatest player of his generation.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He says now: “Well, Jeff was a sweetheart. And I felt that Jeff was outstanding in every way. He had a way of playing, didn’t he?

“I remember when we started playing together in the ‘70s, and subsequently, later, and whether we’d be jamming or in the studio it was inspiring.

“It was in his fingers. He would just nail it. And his tone, it was like butter.

“He had the tone, the technique, everything. He had the taste, too. I mean, I don’t have many guitar players’ albums on my iPhone, but I can tell you this – Jeff is there.

Constipated Duck - YouTube Watch On

McLaughlin adds: “I think everybody kind of agrees with me, right? I think even Eric Clapton, and however many other guitar players, I think that we all agree that Jeff was killer.

“We all miss him, you know? But we’re all onward to the same destination, so we might as well laugh while we’re alive. So, there you go.”