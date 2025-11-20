"Your golden pipes remain this guy’s all-time favourite rock voice to ever grace the planet": Steve Vai salutes Whitesnake legend David Coverdale

Guitar hero Steve Vai has paid tribute to legendary rock singer David Coverdale in a Facebook post celebrating their friendship and their time together in Coverdale’s band Whitesnake.

Vai joined Whitesnake in 1989 and played on the album Slip Of The Tongue after the band’s Dutch guitarist Adrian Vandenberg suffered a wrist injury that prevented him from playing on the songs he had written with Coverdale.

Vai’s Facebook post comes after Coverdale recently announced his retirement.

“David has shaken the earth for over half a century with a voice that could level a mountain,” Vai states. “With impeccable instincts for song, melody, swagger, and attitude, his music always gave the rest of us something to feel gloriously cool about.”

Vai also reminisces about Whitesnake’s tour in support of the Slip Of The Tongue album, on which he and Vandenberg starred in a line-up that also featured bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

“That band was absolutely smokin’,” Vai recalls, “and sharing the stage with that kind of power was one of the true highlights of my career. It was a magical time in the music business, and I’m endlessly appreciative for that Whitesnake experience.”

One of the highlights of Vai’s time with the band was the Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park on 18 August 1990, when Whitesnake headlined a bill also featuring Aerosmith, Poison, The Quireboys and Thunder. The event drew and audience of 72,000.

Whitesnake - Live At Donington 1990 (Full Concert) - YouTube Watch On

32 years later, Coverdale invited Vai to jam with Whitesnake at the Hellfest event in France. This turned out be the very last show of Coverdale’s epic career.

At Hellfest, Vai joined the band on stage to play the classic hit Still Of The Night, of which he now says: “I’ve always loved playing that tune ... and to be back on stage with David, unleashing that historic monster of a track with the band, was an honour.

“Who could have guessed it would be the band’s final performance — and that I’d get to play that last song with them? There’s something beautifully poetic (and outrageously cool) about that.”

Whitesnake & Steve Vai - Hellfest 2022 - Still of the Night - YouTube Watch On

Vai’s tribute to Coverdale ends on a personal note: “So, Brother David ... After my own 50 years of being a professional musician, here’s one thing I know for sure: the success is great, the stages are fun, the riffs are loud — but it’s the people you meet along the way, and the friendships you forge, that end up meaning the most. And for our friendship, I’m deeply grateful.

“And friendship aside… your golden pipes remain this guy’s all-time favourite rock voice to ever grace the planet.

“You’re a class act. You came, you conquered, and you delivered, and we are all grateful.”