“It screams ‘party speaker’, with a definite focus on bass; but not, happily, at the complete expense of detail”: Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus review
By Ben Rogerson published
It lights up and is so waterproof you can chuck it in a pool, but how does this low-end-loving Bluetooth speaker sound?
“A restrained update to the Seaboard Block”: Roli Seaboard Block M review
By James Russell published
We board this re-engineered version of the modular-capable, MPE-toting keyboard
Peterson StroboStomp Mini review
By Richard Blenkinsop published
One of the most accurate and feature-packed tuners on the market - plus, it fits in your pocket!
"If you get the whole Junior-style single pickup thing, you might have found a new beau. We certainly have": PJD Guitars St John Apprentice review
By Dave Burrluck published
A quality-led, UK-made offset at an affordable price
“Sounds aren’t just ‘good for a module’, they’re genuinely useable, realistic and ultimately very enjoyable to play": Roland TD716 review
By Stuart Williams published
Roland is back with a flagship replacement for the TD-50X. There’s a new module and new pads, but does it have the same old problem?
“Couples audio fidelity and stylish visuals with ease of use and good software”: PreSonus Quantum HD 8 review
By Jon Musgrave published
Want your audio to take a quantum leap? We test out this latest premium interface
"A pretty comprehensive feature set makes this do-it-all tremolo pedal an extremely practical compact choice for onstage needs": Walrus Audio Monumental Harmonic Stereo Tremolo review
By Trevor Curwen published
Walrus Audio releases a stereo version of its Monument tremolo with presets and more
“A bastion of ingenuity. It’s noisy and expensive, but so much fun”: Gamechanger Audio Motor Synth II review
By Simon Arblaster published
The world’s first electro-mechanical synth has evolved. We see how the Mk II compares...
"A stand-out guitar for players of any level, boasting a huge range of hum‑free voices.": PRS SE NF3 review
By Dave Burrluck published
Another skeleton from PRS’s past reimagined for today
