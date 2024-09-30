Reviews

Latest reviews

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus

“It screams ‘party speaker’, with a definite focus on bass; but not, happily, at the complete expense of detail”: Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus review

By Ben Rogerson published

It lights up and is so waterproof you can chuck it in a pool, but how does this low-end-loving Bluetooth speaker sound?

Speakers
Roli Seaboard Block M

“A restrained update to the Seaboard Block”: Roli Seaboard Block M review

By James Russell published

We board this re-engineered version of the modular-capable, MPE-toting keyboard

Midi Controllers
Peterson StroboStomp Mini review

Peterson StroboStomp Mini review

By Richard Blenkinsop published

One of the most accurate and feature-packed tuners on the market - plus, it fits in your pocket!

Guitar Pedals
PJD Guitars St John Apprentice

"If you get the whole Junior-style single pickup thing, you might have found a new beau. We certainly have": PJD Guitars St John Apprentice review

By Dave Burrluck published

A quality-led, UK-made offset at an affordable price

Electric Guitars
Roland TD-716 e-kit in a rehearsal room with a Marshall cab in the background

“Sounds aren’t just ‘good for a module’, they’re genuinely useable, realistic and ultimately very enjoyable to play": Roland TD716 review

By Stuart Williams published

Roland is back with a flagship replacement for the TD-50X. There’s a new module and new pads, but does it have the same old problem?

Electronic Drums
PreSonus Quantum HD 8

“Couples audio fidelity and stylish visuals with ease of use and good software”: PreSonus Quantum HD 8 review

By Jon Musgrave published

Want your audio to take a quantum leap? We test out this latest premium interface

Audio Interfaces
Walrus Audio Monumental Harmonic Stereo Tremolo

"A pretty comprehensive feature set makes this do-it-all tremolo pedal an extremely practical compact choice for onstage needs": Walrus Audio Monumental Harmonic Stereo Tremolo review

By Trevor Curwen published

Walrus Audio releases a stereo version of its Monument tremolo with presets and more

Guitar Pedals
Gamechanger Audio Motor Synth II

“A bastion of ingenuity. It’s noisy and expensive, but so much fun”: Gamechanger Audio Motor Synth II review

By Simon Arblaster published

The world’s first electro-mechanical synth has evolved. We see how the Mk II compares...

Synths
PRS SE NF3

"A stand-out guitar for players of any level, boasting a huge range of hum‑free voices.": PRS SE NF3 review

By Dave Burrluck published

Another skeleton from PRS’s past reimagined for today

Guitars
Novation Launchkey Mini Mk4

“Ideal for producers on a budget": Novation Launchkey Mini Mk4 review

By Martin Delaney published

Novation’s Launchkey Mini series returns with updated features in a refreshed design

Midi Controllers
