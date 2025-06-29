Plugin Week 2025: Exhibitor A-Z

Antares: AutoTune's AI-Powered vocal chain delivers pro results without the guesswork

AI tools for music production are everywhere these days. Open any plugin marketplace and you'll find dozens of "smart" processors promising to revolutionize your workflow. But here's the problem: they're designed for general audio processing, not specifically for vocals.

Dreamtonics: Add vocals to your songs with Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro – No singing required

Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro is the now industry-standard song and vocal production software from Tokyo-based Dreamtonics, marking the next evolution in the company’s beloved singing synthesis technology.

EastWest Sounds: Introducing LO-FI & Ancient Kingdom PLUS get ComposerCloud+ for its lowest price ever

EastWest Sounds, the world's #1 developer of professional virtual instruments for over 37 years is riding high with the release of two new products, LO-FI and Ancient Kingdom.

Eventide H3000 Factory MK II Brings the Legendary H3000 Harmonizer® to Your DAW

Since 1988, the H3000 Harmonizer has defined the sound of countless hit records earning its place as the "Holy Grail" of effects processing.

It became an essential creative tool in the hands of everyone from Prince to Brian Eno, Aphex Twin to Post Malone. After years of meticulous research and development, that legendary sound lives on in the H3000 Factory Mk II plug-in.

Expressive E: Discover Soliste – A next-gen MPE string plugin suite for real-time expression

Expressive E is a French company based in Marseille, dedicated to designing innovative musical instruments that place expression at the heart of performance.

Since 2013, the team has developed a unique hardware and software ecosystem that combines advanced expressive technologies with modern instrument design — offering musicians intuitive and inspiring ways to interact with sound.

IK Multimedia: Total Studio 5 MAX v2 is an all-in-one production toolbox that offers unbeatable value and convenience

IK Multimedia’s series of MAX bundles are curated music production toolkits that bring together comprehensive collections of professional-grade software titles at unparalleled value.

Whether you’re looking for a diverse and inspiring instrument library to add a new dimension to your sound in SampleTank 4 MAX, a formidable arsenal of world-class mixing and mastering tools with T-RackS 6 MAX, or a game-changing virtual guitar and bass rig that captures the sound of more than 430 sought-after pieces of gear with AmpliTube 5 MAX and ToneX MAX, there’s a MAX bundle for you.

PreSonus: Studio One Pro 7.2 takes you all the way from idea to finished track - without adding a single third-party plugin

PreSonus' Studio One Pro 7.2 is proof that a modern DAW can provide everything you need to write, record, edit, mix and master your own music, offering a complete in-the-box production environment that can take you from the spark of an idea through to a release-ready track - without adding a single third-party plugin.

Roland: TR-707/TR-727 - Buy one, get one free!

In 1985, Roland released the now-famous TR-707 Rhythm Composer. Taking its rightful place next to other classic Roland drum machines, this once-underrated instrument has since appeared on hit tracks in a long list of genres, including synth pop, acid house, industrial, electro, indie, alternative, and others.

Sonible: Rewriting the reverb rulebook with the intuitive, AI-powered smart:reverb 2

With the launch of smart:reverb 2, sonible puts AI-powered cross-channel processing and content-aware intelligence at the core of reverb innovation.

Instead of treating each track in isolation, this reverb plugin enables multiple instances to communicate, coordinating reverb effects across sources. Version 2 of smart:reverb also introduces perception-based controls, an extended matrix of reverb types and advanced manual editing options.

u-he's MFM2 More Feedback Machine is a sound designer's dream with four independent delay lines, multimode filters, a flexible mod matrix and more

Founded in 2001 by industrial designer and synthesizer fan Urs Heckmann as a one-man show, the Berlin-based audio software company u-he has since evolved into a tightly knit team of employees, active partners, and third-party contractors – with ambitious plans for the future.

