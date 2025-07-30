“Channel the aura of busted pedal delays, dusty tapes, and otherworldly echoes”: Brainworx new bx_pulsar aims to be your brand-new ultimate go-to delay effect
WIth five unique delay modes and a set of easy-to-implement further features and filters, it looks like it's got every base covered
Brainworx has announced bx_pulsar, a new flagship delay with innovative but easy to use features designed to make it the perfect go-to whatever your delay needs.
bx_pulsar offers a sonic palette spanning from pristine digital delays to colourful emulations of classic hardware and otherworldly reverse echoes.
“Channel the aura of busted pedal delays, dusty tapes, and otherworldly echoes with bx_pulsar,” says Brainworx
At the heart of bx_pulsar are its five different delay modes, each bearing its own unique sonic fingerprint and introducing its own set of possibilities.
These are:
● Air: Which offers a clean, uncoloured sound for pristine reflections and delay diffusion.
● Circuit: Which is inspired by vintage ‘bucket brigade device’ delays and classic guitar pedals, offering authentic analogue grit.
● Magnetic: Which provides the much-beloved sound of analogue tape, reels, and cassettes, with rich modulation and degraded textures.
● Reverse: Which is a smooth reverse delay with added diffusion and compression for ethereal effects.
● Aether: And finally Aether supplies surreal and original delay effects designed to add sparkle, radiance and diffusion.
On top of the five modes the plugin offers an 8-step sequencer, allowing users to create complex delay patterns automagically without the need to fiddle with delay times and settings. There’s also a built-in ducking compressor creating automatic sidechains to the dry signal making it super-quick to fit within your busy mix.
Swing and Offset controls add subtle groove and timing shifts to your repeats making them less mechanical while Freeze and Clear Buffer give limitless options for capturing sounds and creating textures with infinite delays.
And on top of everything there’s low and high-cut filters, as well as low and high-frequency dampening for precise tonal sculpting of the delayed signal.
bx_pulsar is out now priced at $69, but you can pick it up for an introductory price of $49.99 until 30 October.
Find out more at Plugin Alliance, here.
